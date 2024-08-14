The Boston Red Sox will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they face the visiting Houston Astros on Sunday.

A major part of Boston's problem during that three-game stretch has been allowing home runs.

The Astros hit four home runs during their 5-4 triumph Saturday against Boston, which has surrendered 44 home runs in 20 games since the All-Star break -- the most in the major leagues. Boston gave up two home runs in its 8-4 loss to Houston on Friday, and surrendered three home runs in an 8-4 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday.

The Astros' four home runs Saturday were their most in a game since June 1, when they homered four times in a 5-2 victory over Minnesota.

Yordan Alvarez hit two of Houston's four home runs Saturday. The multi-homer game was Alvarez's fourth this season and 19th of his major league career.

"For me, he's up there with (Aaron) Judge, to be honest with you," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "It seems like he likes hitting here. That wall (in left field) keeps him closed, he can shoot it the other way. ... Closest thing to David, probably, in the game. Very, very, very similar to David Ortiz."

Houston's victory Saturday stretched its winning streak to four games. The Astros scored 23 runs in those four wins.

Boston was in position to tie the score after Rafael Devers led off the ninth with a double against closer Josh Hader, but Hader retired the next three batters to record his 25th consecutive save opportunity, which set the franchise's single-season record. Hader surpassed Brad Lidge, who converted 24 consecutive save chances in the 2005 season.

Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti struck out a career-high 13 batters in seven innings. Boston matched its season high by striking out 15 times in the loss.

"Yeah, I think I was really locked in," Arrighetti said. "Honestly, I got really angry in the first inning, second inning, a little bit. That sometimes helps me. ... I don't think I necessarily had my best stuff, but I think that I was really dialed in using what I had today."

Right-hander Hunter Brown (9-7, 3.98 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday's game for Houston, which will attempt to complete a three-game sweep. Brown has pitched at least six innings in 13 of his past 14 starts. This will be his first career appearance against the Red Sox.

Lefty James Paxton (9-3, 4.42) will make his third start for the Red Sox since he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 26. He is 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA in 10 1/3 innings with Boston this season, and has an 8-5 record with a 3.72 ERA in 15 career appearances (all starts) against the Astros.

The Red Sox have played their best away from home this season. Boston has a 27-30 record at home, and a 34-24 record on the road. They've committed 52 errors at home and 34 on the road, and have hit 62 home runs at home and 84 on the road. The team ERA is also better in away games (3.85) than it is at home (4.25).

"I don't know. I hope we can figure it out," Cora said. "There's nothing specifically that says Fenway is not helping this team to be better. We gotta win games."

--Field Level Media