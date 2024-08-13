Minnesota Twins right-hander Bailey Ober and Texas Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford should have plenty of confidence when they take the mound in the opener of the four-game series on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Ober (12-5, 3.52 ERA) has won his past four starts, most recently throwing six shutout innings in a 4-2 win against the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians on Friday in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Ober has strung together nine consecutive quality starts, the longest stretch by a Twins pitcher since Johan Santana had 21 straight in 2004.

Ober is 7-1 over his past nine outings with a 1.76 ERA.

"It's pretty cool. Every time I step out on the field, that's what I'm trying to do," Ober said of delivering quality starts. "I'm blessed and lucky enough to have that streak going, but it's not too much on my mind right now. I'm just trying to pitch as best as I can every single day."

Ober has made two starts in his career against the Rangers and is 1-0 in those games with a 7.00 ERA. He beat them on May 24 in Minnesota when he allowed two runs and four hits in five innings of a 3-2 win.

Bradford (4-0, 3.60 ERA) also is coming off an impressive outing. He limited the AL East-leading New York Yankees to one run and five hits in five innings, earning a 9-4 victory on Saturday in the second game of the doubleheader.

"Today was a real dream coming true, getting to pitch at Yankee Stadium," Bradford said following the game. "Growing up as a Rangers fan and seeing them beat the Yankees in the playoffs in the 2010 ALCS, it was a real dream come true."

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is impressed with how Bradford prepares for his starts and makes adjustments as the game unfolds.

"He's got a really good idea of what he wants to do," Bochy said. "He goes out there, and now he's at a stage, I think, where it's easier for him to execute those pitches because he's had the reps."

Bradford, who missed more than three months earlier this season with a back injury and a rib fracture, can be tough against right-handed hitters because of the way he works them inside with his fastball.

"For me, being able to execute fastballs into righties is a really big advantage because it opens up the outer half of the plate," Bradford said. "Coming back from rehab, I think getting to the glove side was one of the last things to come back."

Bradford has made two relief appearances against Minnesota in his career, pitching a total of two scoreless innings while also earning a victory.

The Twins likely will again be without center fielder Byron Buxton, who has missed the past two games with a hip injury.

"We're just going to make a decision as to whether or not he'll be back in a couple days or if he needs to go on the 10-day IL," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "That would be the alternative, so we just need to make a call on that."

The Rangers arrive home after a 2-4 road trip, having salvaged the finale of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox with a 9-7, 10-inning win on Wednesday.

The Twins are coming off a 4-3 homestand. They fell 4-1 to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, the result averting a three-game Minnesota sweep.

