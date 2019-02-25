Box Score
- W: S. Miller (6-7)L: A. Munoz (2-4)S: J. Foley (16)
- HR: DET - J. Baez (5)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|V. Robles CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|.331
|.367
|.699
|3.5
|J. Polanco 2B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|.300
|.352
|.651
|3.0
|R. Arozarena LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|.335
|.400
|.735
|0.5
|C. Raleigh C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.214
|.308
|.440
|.748
|-0.5
|L. Raley 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|.296
|.421
|.717
|1.5
|J. Turner DH
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|.348
|.366
|.713
|1.5
|D. Canzone RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.212
|.286
|.397
|.683
|-0.5
|D. Moore SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|.312
|.381
|.693
|2.5
|J. Rojas 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|.313
|.346
|.659
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Malloy LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.215
|.306
|.395
|.701
|-1.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|.286
|.333
|.619
|0.0
|K. Carpenter DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|.341
|.611
|.953
|-0.5
|C. Keith 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|.302
|.378
|.680
|-0.5
|D. Dingler C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|.241
|.407
|.649
|-0.5
|B. Madris 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.343
|.381
|.724
|-0.5
|P. Meadows CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.190
|.274
|.372
|.646
|6.5
|A. Ibanez 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|.309
|.395
|.704
|-0.5
|a- Z. McKinstry PH-LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|.251
|.314
|.565
|0.0
|A. Baddoo RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.137
|.220
|.301
|.521
|-0.5
|J. Baez SS
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|.227
|.303
|.529
|7.5
- a-popped out for Ibanez in the 8th
- 2B - V. Robles (8)
- RBI - J. Turner (40)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Turner
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Polanco, C. Raleigh, D. Canzone 2 (2), D. Moore
- HR - J. Baez (6)
- RBI - J. Baez 2 (37)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Baez 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Baddoo
- SB - V. Robles (17), D. Moore (22)
- SB - P. Meadows 2 (7)
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Miller 90-61, Y. Garcia 13-7, A. Munoz 11-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Miller 4-5, Y. Garcia 1-0, A. Munoz 0-1
- Batters Faced - B. Miller 23, Y. Garcia 3, A. Munoz 2
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Faedo 33-17, K. Maeda 84-52, S. Miller 22-14, J. Foley 14-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Faedo 1-1, K. Maeda 3-5, S. Miller 0-1, J. Foley 1-1
- Batters Faced - A. Faedo 7, K. Maeda 21, S. Miller 4, J. Foley 3
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Miller 90-61, Y. Garcia 13-7, A. Munoz 11-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Miller 4-5, Y. Garcia 1-0, A. Munoz 0-1
- Batters Faced - B. Miller 23, Y. Garcia 3, A. Munoz 2
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Faedo 33-17, K. Maeda 84-52, S. Miller 22-14, J. Foley 14-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Faedo 1-1, K. Maeda 3-5, S. Miller 0-1, J. Foley 1-1
- Batters Faced - A. Faedo 7, K. Maeda 21, S. Miller 4, J. Foley 3
1ST INNING Turner walked, J. Polanco scored, Arozarena to third, Raley to second 1 0 8TH INNING J. Baez homered to left, P. Meadows scored 1 2
- A. Faedo Pitching:
- V. Robles: Robles flied out to left
- J. Polanco: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Polanco walked
- R. Arozarena: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Arozarena walked, Polanco to second
- C. Raleigh: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Raleigh struck out swinging
- L. Raley: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Raley walked, Polanco to third, Arozarena to second
- J. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Turner walked, J. Polanco scored, Arozarena to third, Raley to second
- D. Canzone: Strike looking, Foul, Canzone grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Kenta Maeda relieved Alex Faedo
- D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
- J. Rojas: Ball, Foul, Rojas popped out to shortstop
- V. Robles: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Robles struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Maeda Pitching:
- J. Polanco: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Polanco popped out to third
- R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Arozarena flied out to shallow left
- C. Raleigh: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Raleigh flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Miller Pitching:
- A. Ibanez: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ibanez struck out swinging
- A. Baddoo: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Baddoo struck out swinging
- J. Baez: Ball, Baez singled to left
- J. Malloy: Ball, Malloy grounded out to third
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Maeda Pitching:
- L. Raley: Ball, Raley hit by pitch
- J. Turner: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Turner reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Raley out at second
- D. Canzone: Canzone flied out to right
- D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Turner to second on wild pitch, Moore flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Miller Pitching:
- K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- C. Keith: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Keith struck out swinging
- D. Dingler: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Dingler struck out looking
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Maeda Pitching:
- J. Rojas: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Rojas struck out swinging
- V. Robles: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Robles doubled to shallow left
- J. Polanco: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Robles stole third, Ball, Ball, Polanco walked
- R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Arozarena flied out to center
- C. Raleigh: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Raleigh lined out to first
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Miller Pitching:
- B. Madris: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Madris struck out swinging
- P. Meadows: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Meadows singled to shallow center
- A. Ibanez: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ibanez popped out to first
- A. Baddoo: Strike looking, Meadows stole second, Baddoo fouled out to first
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Miller Pitching:
- J. Baez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Baez struck out looking
- J. Malloy: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Malloy struck out swinging
- K. Carpenter: Carpenter flied out to deep right
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Maeda Pitching:
- D. Moore: Ball, Ball, Moore hit by pitch
- J. Rojas: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Moore stole second, Rojas popped out to shortstop
- V. Robles: Strike looking, Robles lined out to center
- Shelby Miller relieved Kenta Maeda
- J. Polanco: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Polanco flied out to left
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Miller Pitching:
- R. Arozarena: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Arozarena struck out swinging
- C. Raleigh: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Raleigh fouled out to catcher
- L. Raley: Ball, Foul, Ball, Raley fouled out to third
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Yimi Garcia relieved Bryce Miller
- P. Meadows: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Meadows walked
- Zach McKinstry hit for Andy Ibanez
- Z. McKinstry: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Meadows stole second, McKinstry popped out to shortstop
- A. Baddoo: Baddoo grounded out to pitcher, Meadows to third
- Andres Munoz relieved Yimi Garcia
- J. Baez: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, J. Baez homered to left, P. Meadows scored
- J. Malloy: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Malloy struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Gio Urshela at third base
- Zach McKinstry in left field
- Jason Foley relieved Shelby Miller
- J. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Turner flied out to right
- D. Canzone: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Canzone struck out swinging
- D. Moore: Strike looking, Moore grounded out to third
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)