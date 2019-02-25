away team background logo
home team background logo
Seattle
SEA
Mariners
63-59
1
MLBN
FINAL
2
Detroit
DET
Tigers
59-63
ML: -145
O/U 8.5
ML: +122
Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets

123456789RHE
SEA63-59
100000000110
DET59-63
00000002X230
  • Comerica ParkDetroit, MI
  • W: S. Miller (6-7)L: A. Munoz (2-4)S: J. Foley (16)
  • HR: DET - J. Baez (5)
SEAMariners
DETTigers
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
V. Robles CF40100011.252.331.367.6993.5
J. Polanco 2B21000201.214.300.352.6513.0
R. Arozarena LF30000112.222.335.400.7350.5
C. Raleigh C40000014.214.308.440.748-0.5
L. Raley 1B20000110.228.296.421.7171.5
J. Turner DH30010111.251.348.366.7131.5
D. Canzone RF40000014.212.286.397.683-0.5
D. Moore SS30000011.202.312.381.6932.5
J. Rojas 3B30000011.232.313.346.659-0.5
HITTERSAB
V. Robles CF4
J. Polanco 2B2
R. Arozarena LF3
C. Raleigh C4
L. Raley 1B2
J. Turner DH3
D. Canzone RF4
D. Moore SS3
J. Rojas 3B3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Malloy LF40000021.215.306.395.701-1.0
    G. Urshela 3B00000000.243.286.333.6190.0
    K. Carpenter DH30000010.287.341.611.953-0.5
    C. Keith 2B30000010.249.302.378.680-0.5
    D. Dingler C30000010.185.241.407.649-0.5
    B. Madris 1B30000010.286.343.381.724-0.5
    P. Meadows CF21100110.190.274.372.6466.5
    A. Ibanez 3B20000011.265.309.395.704-0.5
    a- Z. McKinstry PH-LF10000001.191.251.314.5650.0
    A. Baddoo RF30000012.137.220.301.521-0.5
    J. Baez SS31221010.188.227.303.5297.5
    HITTERSAB
    J. Malloy LF4
    G. Urshela 3B0
    K. Carpenter DH3
    C. Keith 2B3
    D. Dingler C3
    B. Madris 1B3
    P. Meadows CF2
    A. Ibanez 3B2
    a- Z. McKinstry PH-LF1
    A. Baddoo RF3
    J. Baez SS3
    • a-popped out for Ibanez in the 8th
    BATTING
    • 2B - V. Robles (8)
    • RBI - J. Turner (40)
    • 2-Out RBI - J. Turner
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Polanco, C. Raleigh, D. Canzone 2 (2), D. Moore
    BATTING
    • HR - J. Baez (6)
    • RBI - J. Baez 2 (37)
    • 2-Out RBI - J. Baez 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Baddoo
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - V. Robles (17), D. Moore (22)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - P. Meadows 2 (7)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    B. Miller7.02000903.291.0026.5
    Y. Garcia (H, 13)0.20111002.870.820.0
    A. Munoz (L, 2-4) (BS, 4)0.11110111.350.92-5.5
    PITCHERSIP
    B. Miller7.0
    Y. Garcia (H, 13)0.2
    A. Munoz (L, 2-4) (BS, 4)0.1
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    A. Faedo1.00114103.721.35-1.5
    K. Maeda5.21001506.181.3915.5
    S. Miller (W, 6-7)1.10000105.360.9611.5
    J. Foley (S, 16)1.00000103.481.3010.5
    PITCHERSIP
    A. Faedo1.0
    K. Maeda5.2
    S. Miller (W, 6-7)1.1
    J. Foley (S, 16)1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - B. Miller 90-61, Y. Garcia 13-7, A. Munoz 11-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Miller 4-5, Y. Garcia 1-0, A. Munoz 0-1
    • Batters Faced - B. Miller 23, Y. Garcia 3, A. Munoz 2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - A. Faedo 33-17, K. Maeda 84-52, S. Miller 22-14, J. Foley 14-9
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Faedo 1-1, K. Maeda 3-5, S. Miller 0-1, J. Foley 1-1
    • Batters Faced - A. Faedo 7, K. Maeda 21, S. Miller 4, J. Foley 3
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
    123456789RHE
    SEA63-59
    		100000000110
    DET59-63
    		00000002X230
    • Comerica ParkDetroit, MI
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    V. Robles CF40100011.252.331.367.6993.5
    J. Polanco 2B21000201.214.300.352.6513.0
    R. Arozarena LF30000112.222.335.400.7350.5
    C. Raleigh C40000014.214.308.440.748-0.5
    L. Raley 1B20000110.228.296.421.7171.5
    J. Turner DH30010111.251.348.366.7131.5
    D. Canzone RF40000014.212.286.397.683-0.5
    D. Moore SS30000011.202.312.381.6932.5
    J. Rojas 3B30000011.232.313.346.659-0.5
    Total2811105815-----
    HITTERSAB
    V. Robles CF4
    J. Polanco 2B2
    R. Arozarena LF3
    C. Raleigh C4
    L. Raley 1B2
    J. Turner DH3
    D. Canzone RF4
    D. Moore SS3
    J. Rojas 3B3
    Total28
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      J. Malloy LF40000021.215.306.395.701-1.0
      G. Urshela 3B00000000.243.286.333.6190.0
      K. Carpenter DH30000010.287.341.611.953-0.5
      C. Keith 2B30000010.249.302.378.680-0.5
      D. Dingler C30000010.185.241.407.649-0.5
      B. Madris 1B30000010.286.343.381.724-0.5
      P. Meadows CF21100110.190.274.372.6466.5
      A. Ibanez 3B20000011.265.309.395.704-0.5
      a- Z. McKinstry PH-LF10000001.191.251.314.5650.0
      A. Baddoo RF30000012.137.220.301.521-0.5
      J. Baez SS31221010.188.227.303.5297.5
      Total2723211105-----
      HITTERSAB
      J. Malloy LF4
      G. Urshela 3B0
      K. Carpenter DH3
      C. Keith 2B3
      D. Dingler C3
      B. Madris 1B3
      P. Meadows CF2
      A. Ibanez 3B2
      a- Z. McKinstry PH-LF1
      A. Baddoo RF3
      J. Baez SS3
      Total27
      • a-popped out for Ibanez in the 8th
      BATTING
      • 2B - V. Robles (8)
      • RBI - J. Turner (40)
      • 2-Out RBI - J. Turner
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Polanco, C. Raleigh, D. Canzone 2 (2), D. Moore
      BATTING
      • HR - J. Baez (6)
      • RBI - J. Baez 2 (37)
      • 2-Out RBI - J. Baez 2 (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Baddoo
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - V. Robles (17), D. Moore (22)
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - P. Meadows 2 (7)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      B. Miller7.02000903.291.0026.5
      Y. Garcia (H, 13)0.20111002.870.820.0
      A. Munoz (L, 2-4) (BS, 4)0.11110111.350.92-5.5
      Total8.03221101---
      PITCHERSIP
      B. Miller7.0
      Y. Garcia (H, 13)0.2
      A. Munoz (L, 2-4) (BS, 4)0.1
      Total8.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      A. Faedo1.00114103.721.35-1.5
      K. Maeda5.21001506.181.3915.5
      S. Miller (W, 6-7)1.10000105.360.9611.5
      J. Foley (S, 16)1.00000103.481.3010.5
      Total9.0111580---
      PITCHERSIP
      A. Faedo1.0
      K. Maeda5.2
      S. Miller (W, 6-7)1.1
      J. Foley (S, 16)1.0
      Total9.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - B. Miller 90-61, Y. Garcia 13-7, A. Munoz 11-7
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Miller 4-5, Y. Garcia 1-0, A. Munoz 0-1
      • Batters Faced - B. Miller 23, Y. Garcia 3, A. Munoz 2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - A. Faedo 33-17, K. Maeda 84-52, S. Miller 22-14, J. Foley 14-9
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Faedo 1-1, K. Maeda 3-5, S. Miller 0-1, J. Foley 1-1
      • Batters Faced - A. Faedo 7, K. Maeda 21, S. Miller 4, J. Foley 3
      • 1ST INNING
        		Turner walked, J. Polanco scored, Arozarena to third, Raley to second10
      • 8TH INNING
        		J. Baez homered to left, P. Meadows scored12
      • 1ST INNING
        • A. Faedo Pitching:
        • V. Robles: Robles flied out to left
        • J. Polanco: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Polanco walked
        • R. Arozarena: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Arozarena walked, Polanco to second
        • C. Raleigh: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Raleigh struck out swinging
        • L. Raley: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Raley walked, Polanco to third, Arozarena to second
        • J. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Turner walked, J. Polanco scored, Arozarena to third, Raley to second
        • D. Canzone: Strike looking, Foul, Canzone grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • J. Malloy: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Malloy grounded out to third
        • K. Carpenter: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Carpenter flied out to deep left
        • C. Keith: Strike looking, Ball, Keith grounded out to pitcher
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • Kenta Maeda relieved Alex Faedo
        • D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
        • J. Rojas: Ball, Foul, Rojas popped out to shortstop
        • V. Robles: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Robles struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • D. Dingler: Ball, Dingler grounded out to shortstop
        • B. Madris: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Madris flied out to shallow right
        • P. Meadows: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Meadows struck out swinging
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • K. Maeda Pitching:
        • J. Polanco: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Polanco popped out to third
        • R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Arozarena flied out to shallow left
        • C. Raleigh: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Raleigh flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • A. Ibanez: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ibanez struck out swinging
        • A. Baddoo: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Baddoo struck out swinging
        • J. Baez: Ball, Baez singled to left
        • J. Malloy: Ball, Malloy grounded out to third
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • K. Maeda Pitching:
        • L. Raley: Ball, Raley hit by pitch
        • J. Turner: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Turner reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Raley out at second
        • D. Canzone: Canzone flied out to right
        • D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Turner to second on wild pitch, Moore flied out to deep left
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
        • C. Keith: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Keith struck out swinging
        • D. Dingler: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Dingler struck out looking
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • K. Maeda Pitching:
        • J. Rojas: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Rojas struck out swinging
        • V. Robles: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Robles doubled to shallow left
        • J. Polanco: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Robles stole third, Ball, Ball, Polanco walked
        • R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Arozarena flied out to center
        • C. Raleigh: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Raleigh lined out to first
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • B. Madris: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Madris struck out swinging
        • P. Meadows: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Meadows singled to shallow center
        • A. Ibanez: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ibanez popped out to first
        • A. Baddoo: Strike looking, Meadows stole second, Baddoo fouled out to first
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • K. Maeda Pitching:
        • L. Raley: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Raley struck out swinging
        • J. Turner: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
        • D. Canzone: Canzone grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • J. Baez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Baez struck out looking
        • J. Malloy: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Malloy struck out swinging
        • K. Carpenter: Carpenter flied out to deep right
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • K. Maeda Pitching:
        • D. Moore: Ball, Ball, Moore hit by pitch
        • J. Rojas: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Moore stole second, Rojas popped out to shortstop
        • V. Robles: Strike looking, Robles lined out to center
        • Shelby Miller relieved Kenta Maeda
        • J. Polanco: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Polanco flied out to left
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Miller Pitching:
        • C. Keith: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Keith flied out to right
        • D. Dingler: Foul, Dingler flied out to left
        • B. Madris: Ball, Madris popped out to catcher
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • S. Miller Pitching:
        • R. Arozarena: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Arozarena struck out swinging
        • C. Raleigh: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Raleigh fouled out to catcher
        • L. Raley: Ball, Foul, Ball, Raley fouled out to third
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Yimi Garcia relieved Bryce Miller
        • P. Meadows: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Meadows walked
        • Zach McKinstry hit for Andy Ibanez
        • Z. McKinstry: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Meadows stole second, McKinstry popped out to shortstop
        • A. Baddoo: Baddoo grounded out to pitcher, Meadows to third
        • Andres Munoz relieved Yimi Garcia
        • J. Baez: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, J. Baez homered to left, P. Meadows scored
        • J. Malloy: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Malloy struck out swinging
        • End of the 8th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 9TH INNING
        • Gio Urshela at third base
        • Zach McKinstry in left field
        • Jason Foley relieved Shelby Miller
        • J. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Turner flied out to right
        • D. Canzone: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Canzone struck out swinging
        • D. Moore: Strike looking, Moore grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)