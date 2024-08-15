The Philadelphia Phillies are showing glimpses of the team that ran roughshod over their opponents during the first half of the season.

After erupting for 22 runs and 30 hits over their last two contests, the Phillies aim to continue their recent run of good fortune on Friday when they host the Washington Nationals in the second contest of their four-game series.

Weston Wilson belted a solo homer while hitting for the 10th cycle in franchise history, fueling Philadelphia to a 13-3 win over Washington on Thursday.

"I'm kinda at a loss for words," the 29-year-old Wilson told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "It was one of those things that just kinda happened. I got that infield hit and got the hardest one out of the way first."

Wilson had a triple and a single in a five-run fourth inning, a homer in the seventh and a double in the eighth to help the Phillies record their 40th home win of the season.

"When I was on the on-deck circle, I heard plenty of people saying it," Wilson said. "Definitely knew. What I was doing was working, so I just kind of stayed with it."

Alec Bohm launched a three-run homer to reach base in his 32nd consecutive game. Nick Castellanos also went deep in a four-run first inning, and Trea Turner ripped a two-run double in the fourth and added two singles as part of Philadelphia's 17-hit performance.

"Feels like our offense is doing its thing," Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler said. "They made it easier for us."

National League East-leading Philadelphia has won six of the seven games against Washington this season.

Right-hander Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.60 ERA) will look to snap a two-start skid when he takes the mound on Friday.

Nola yielded four runs in consecutive starts and three homers total in those two contests.

"It's hard to pitch when I'm not ahead in the count," Nola said after working just five innings in an 11-1 setback to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. "They didn't miss much when the ball was over the plate."

Nola, 31, has defeated Washington twice this season to improve to 9-8 with a 3.70 ERA in 31 career starts.

Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.98) will supply the opposition on Saturday.

Corbin was lucky to avert his fourth straight loss on Saturday after allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings of a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

Corbin, 35, fell to 6-10 with a 4.81 ERA in 21 career starts against Philadelphia after yielding four runs on nine hits in six innings of a 4-0 setback on April 5.

Keibert Ruiz belted a pair of homers for Washington, which has lost 11 of its last 17 games.

"Both mechanical and mental," Ruiz said of his second-half adjustments at the plate, per MASN Sports. "Trying to put a good swing on it and trusting myself. And keep playing hard every day."

