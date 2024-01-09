Nothing is easy these days for the Chicago Cubs, who are battling to stay within striking distance in the crowded National League wild-card race.

The Cubs will try to build some much-needed momentum when they continue a three-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Chicago had a seemingly comfortable 5-2 lead disappear in the ninth inning on Friday, when the Blue Jays tied the game with three runs against Hector Neris.

The Cubs snapped a three-game losing skid and escaped with a 6-5 victory when Seiya Suzuki's 10th-inning single scored automatic runner Ian Happ from second base.

"We know exactly where we're at, and it's been that way for a while," said Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings Friday. "It doesn't matter how it looks, how we get it done; a win's a win."

Every win is critical for Chicago, which sat five games out of a wild-card spot after Friday's contest.

"I think it's reasonable to see it that way," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "But it happens on a day-to-day basis."

Happ is batting .321 (9-for-28) with four home runs during a seven-game hitting streak for Chicago, which is 5-4 during a stretch of 14 straight games against American League opponents.

The Cubs will send left-hander Justin Steele (3-5, 3.16 ERA) to the mound on Saturday. He allowed one unearned run on six hits in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox last Saturday.

The 29-year-old Steele is 3-3 with a 2.44 ERA in his last 14 starts covering 88 2/3 innings since May 27.

Daulton Varsho is 2-for-7 with five strikeouts against Steele, who is set to make his second career start against Toronto. He allowed three runs over five innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Aug. 12, 2023.

Steele owns a 1.87 ERA in 14 interleague starts since the beginning of 2023, which is the lowest mark in the majors over that span.

Toronto will counter with right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-11, 4.30), who is looking to bounce back after giving up seven runs over four innings in an 8-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics last Sunday.

Bassitt, 35, pointed to the closed roof at the Rogers Centre as a reason for his rough outing.

"Roof closed, completely different than roof being open, wasn't really ready for it," Bassitt said. "I had to completely change my mechanics to kind of get the movement I wanted."

Isaac Paredes is 2-for-12 against Bassitt, who is 0-1 with a 6.32 ERA in three career starts versus the Cubs.

Toronto is eight games below .500, but catcher Alejandro Kirk has been a bright spot in recent weeks. He took over as the team's primary catcher following Danny Jansen's trade to the Boston Red Sox last month and is hitting .306 (26-for-85) over his last 24 games.

"I think it's an opportunity for Kirky to take another step forward with his game," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "We like the way he's swinging the bat right now, kind of the Kirky that we've grown to love, and it's an opportunity for him to take charge of the pitching staff."

