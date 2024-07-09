The Boston Red Sox might have found an unexpected venue to get their season to another level.

The Red Sox seek their third straight victory at Camden Yards when they take on the host Baltimore Orioles in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

Boston won 5-1 on Saturday night after a weather delay, remaining 2 1/2 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final wild card spot and moving three games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

Center fielder Jarren Duran had the go-ahead hit with a two-run single in the seventh inning. The bullpen did the rest to complete a combined five-hitter.

"Those guys have been grinding their butts for us," Duran said of the relievers. "We always got their back and they got ours. It's an awesome thing."

Duran joined teammate David Hamilton to become the first Red Sox duo since 1910 to notch 30 or more stolen bases in the same season.

"Our group, we're so athletic and we can put a lot of pressure on the defense," Duran said.

Baltimore dropped to 2-3 during its six-game homestand. The bright spot is having shortstop Gunnar Henderson back in a groove. He has three home runs in his past four games.

"I have a good feeling whenever Gunnar is at the plate," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was used as a pinch hitter and then went behind the plate Saturday night. He has been dealing with a back ailment.

"Definitely improved from (Friday) night and (his) back feels a little bit better," Hyde said.

The Red Sox are getting their lineup pieced back together at an ideal time. Outfielder Tyler O'Neill returned from the injured list, where he landed with a leg infection, to drive in a run for Boston on Saturday.

"It was quite the couple of weeks for me," O'Neill said. "Just happy I'm feeling better. Just glad to be back to help these guys again."

With O'Neill activated Saturday, the Red Sox sent Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox will have right-hander Kutter Crawford (8-9, 4.21 ERA) as their starting pitcher in the final game of the series, as he attempts to win for the third time in four August starts. His past two victories came against the Texas Rangers.

Crawford is 0-1 in two starts against Baltimore this season, though he threw five shutout innings in the first meeting without getting a decision. In his career against the Orioles, he's 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in five outings (four starts.

Right-hander Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.39) had been lined up as the Orioles' starter for Saturday, but that was pushed back a day as Baltimore tries to give the pitchers a bit of a reprieve. So now Suarez is slated to start Sunday.

Suarez has pitched against Boston only twice in his career, both times in 2016. He gave up a total of eight runs (seven earned) in 9 1/3 innings in a pair of no-decisions.

The Orioles are looking at different combinations from their bullpen after Bryan Baker was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Reliever Burch Smith has pitched in three straight games, so he's likely to have Sunday off.

