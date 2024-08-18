In advance of a critical three-game series starting Monday against the visiting Red Sox, Houston received exactly what it needed from starters Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez over the final two games of a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

After Brown matched his season high of seven innings in a 6-1 win on Saturday, Valdez tossed seven scoreless innings in the Astros' 2-0 victory in the rubber match on Sunday. Brown and Valdez were so dominant that three Houston relievers -- Bryan Abreu, Bryan King and closer Josh Hader -- needed 51 pitches to cover the final 12 outs in the two victories.

The Red Sox, who are 3 1/2 games back of the final American League wild-card spot and were swept at home by the Astros last weekend, enter the opener Monday first in the AL in batting average (.262) and second in on-base percentage (.328) and slugging (.441). The fact that Houston -- which holds a four-game lead in the AL West -- enters the series with a rested bullpen is certainly advantageous.

"Huge. It's big," said Astros manager Joe Espada, whose team is amid a stretch of 23 games over 24 days. "Just getting our starters to take us deep in the game is very important because it allows us to get those guys in the bullpen a breather and keep them fresh for this long stretch. Any time we get our starters to do what they're doing, it's really good, and we need more of that.

"Our guys understand that. I have to be smart in how I use our starters and how long I keep them in there because it's a long stretch and we're about to play some pretty good teams."

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.49 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Astros. He remained unbeaten in three starts with Houston (2-0, 2.70 ERA) after allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, Kikuchi has 24 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings with the Astros.

Kikuchi is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA over eight career appearances (six starts) against the Red Sox. He suffered a 7-3 loss to Boston on June 17 after allowing five runs on seven hits -- including four homers -- with seven strikeouts over four innings while with the Blue Jays.

Right-hander Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.01) has the starting assignment for Boston. He remained winless over his past five starts (0-2, 4.85 ERA) after surrendering two runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, getting a no-decision in a 9-7 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

After winning four consecutive decisions into mid-June, Houck has earned just one victory over his past 10 starts.

Houck is 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA over four career appearances (two starts) against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision of an 8-4 home loss on Aug. 9, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with one strikeout over six innings.

The Red Sox dropped the finale Sunday of their four-game set with the Orioles 4-2 yet salvaged a series split. Boston is 4-1-1 over its past six series, with that one series loss coming against the Astros last weekend.

"Tough one but we played well in the series," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "We've just got to move on and be ready for (Monday)."

