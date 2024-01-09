Behind Francisco Lindor, Mets face Padres, continue playoff pursuit

Some folks think one's best ability is availability.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor must be one of those guys.

When his team continues its four-game series against the host San Diego Padres on Friday night, count on Lindor being in the lineup. After all, he's played in all 128 games this year.

In fact, he's missed only three games over the last three years. Even last season, when New York played out the string in a disappointing campaign, Lindor appeared in 160 games.

"I train in the offseason to try to play in as many games as I can," he said before going 2-for-4 with two runs Thursday night in an 8-3 win over San Diego. "I want to post up every single day."

First-year manager Carlos Mendoza periodically has tried to find a rest day for Lindor. Mendoza suggested Lindor take a seat for Wednesday's getaway day home game against Baltimore. Lindor played and homered in the Mets' 4-3 win.

Mendoza said Thursday that he'll keep trying to find ways to get rest for Lindor, who has 25 homers, 73 RBIs and a .268 batting average this season. With New York just 1 1/2 games out of the National League's final wild-card spot, Lindor is integral to its cause. Mendoza admires Lindor's passion for playing.

"He takes care of himself really well," Mendoza said. "How he eats, the way he gets in the training room and the weight room. He knows what it takes to be able to post every day."

Right-hander Paul Blackburn (5-3, 4.19 ERA) will start for the Mets on Friday night. He is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in four starts for New York after coming over in a trade-deadline deal from the Oakland A's last month.

Blackburn last pitched on Sunday, receiving a no-decision after allowing one run on four hits in six innings with a walk and four strikeouts in the team's 3-2 loss to Miami. Blackburn also was left with a no-decision in his lone career encounter with San Diego, giving up two runs in five innings in 2018.

The Padres will try to end their first losing streak since the All-Star break -- two games -- with right-hander Joe Musgrove (3-4, 4.97 ERA) on the mound.

Musgrove lasted 4 1/3 innings Sunday in his second start since a 2 1/2-month stint in the injured list, allowing one run on three hits while fanning six during his team's 3-2 defeat in Colorado.

Musgrove, who has permitted just one run in 8 2/3 innings since returning to the rotation, is 2-5 with a 4.84 ERA in seven career outings (six starts) against New York. That doesn't include seven shutout innings in a wild-card round series win in 2022.

San Diego received encouraging news Thursday despite its defeat. Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who's been out for two months with a stress reaction in his right thigh bone, ran sprints in the outfield and played long toss during batting practice.

"A clear sign of progression," manager Mike Shildt said of Tatis' increased workload. "We have a looser timetable now, but we won't really share it ... but he's definitely progressing to get back to play. It's good news."

Tatis was hitting .279 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs before departing a June 20 game against Milwaukee. He hit the injured list the following day.

