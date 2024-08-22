After a disappointing series loss to the division rival Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies travel to Kansas City for a weekend series with the Royals.

On the heels of a four-game winning streak, the Phillies have lost three of their last four and scored a total of six runs on 13 hits while dropping two of three games in Atlanta.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson remains confident in his team's scoring ability.

"You know that they're gonna hit at some point," he said after a 3-1 loss Tuesday. "It's just one of those nights. We've gotta come back here tomorrow, strap it on, and get after it."

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.69 ERA) takes the mound for Philadelphia on Friday, making his third start since returning from the injured list. He missed two months with inflammation in his right index finger and hasn't gotten through five innings since June 15.

"He competed," Thomson said after Walker's performance Aug. 18, when he gave up three runs while surrendering a pair of homers in 4 2/3 innings. "There's some control, command stuff there that he'll keep working on. But, if he is a five-inning guy, that's OK, too. But I do think there's more."

The Phillies have lost seven straight starts by Walker, who hasn't recorded a victory since May 11.

Walker is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four career starts against Kansas City. He earned the win in his last start, Aug. 8, 2023; in seven innings, he allowed four runs on seven hits, including a solo homer by MJ Melendez.

While visiting Kansas City, Philadelphia anticipates the return from the injured list of two important players.

All-Star left-hander Ranger Suarez - who hasn't started a game since July 22 due to lower back soreness -- is expected to be activated and start Saturday. He threw a four-inning simulated game Aug. 17, and Thomson said his "stuff looked good."

Trade-deadline acquisition outfielder Austin Hays is also expected to return over the weekend. Hays has missed nearly two weeks with a left hamstring strain. He finished a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will be eased back into a regular role.

Michael Wacha (10-6, 3.33) takes the mound for the Royals. He is 3-3 with a 5.13 ERA in 10 career starts against the Phillies. Pitching for the Padres, he lost his last start against them on Sep. 6, 2023, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings, including a leadoff homer by Kyle Schwarber.

Wacha is riding a nine-game unbeaten streak, going 6-0 with a 2.33 ERA since his last loss on June 22. In Cincinnati on Aug. 17, Wacha tossed six shutout innings, allowing four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

"He was in control," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said after Wacha's Aug. 10 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. "It was really efficient: 75 pitches through six innings. Overall, he was in command of everything."

Kansas City has won six of seven, cutting the deficit behind division leader Cleveland to two games.

Driving the Royals' offense are the Nos. 2-3-4 hitters, each of whom rank in the top 10 in RBIs in the majors. Second-place hitter Bobby Witt Jr. is sixth with 92 RBIs. Batting third, Vinnie Pasquantino has 95 RBIs -- third in the majors -- and cleanup hitter Salvador Perez is tied for ninth with 85 RBIs. Kansas City is the only team boasting three players with 85 or more RBIs.

--Field Level Media