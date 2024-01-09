When the Mariners last played in Seattle, they were wrapping up a three-game sweep of the New York Mets in which they outscored the visitors 22-1. That left the Mariners tied atop the American League West with the Houston Astros.

A disastrous 1-8 trip against the Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers not only dropped Seattle five games behind the Astros, but cost manager Scott Servais his job.

The Mariners fired Servais on Thursday and replaced him with franchise Hall of Famer Dan Wilson, who will make his managerial debut Friday night in the opener of a three-game interleague series with the visiting San Francisco Giants.

In eight-plus seasons, Servais had a 680-642 record with Seattle. His .514 winning percentage ranked second in franchise history to Lou Piniella.

"We believe that we need a new voice in the clubhouse," Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said. "Dan knows our team and has been a key member of our organization working with players at every level over the past 11 years. He is well respected within and outside of our clubhouse and we are confident he will do a great job in leading our group over the final six weeks of the season and moving forward."

Hitting coach Jarret DeHart was also let go, with Hall of Fame designated hitter Edgar Martinez expected to join the coaching staff for the rest of the season.

"I appreciate the faith that Jerry (general manager) Justin (Hollander) and the Mariners organization have placed in me," said Wilson, who spent 12 of his 14 seasons (1994-2005) with the M's. "I'm eager to get to work. I believe this team is capable of playing great baseball this season and look forward to the opportunity to work with this group of players and coaches."

With their 8-4 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday, the Mariners fell to .500 (64-64) for the first time since April 24.

The host Giants suffered a 6-2 defeat to the lowly Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon despite eight strong innings from Logan Webb.

The loss dropped San Francisco 3 1/2 games back in the chase for the National League's third and final wild-card playoff berth.

"Obviously, we're at the point in the season where you can't let games slip away," Webb said. "It was a much-needed win today to get the sweep. We came out flat, plain and simple."

Rookie relievers Erik Miller and Spencer Bivens combined to allow four runs (three earned) in the ninth inning, preventing the Giants from completing a three-game sweep.

"There's games you should win, and today was one of them," Webb said.

On Friday, Giants rookie right-hander Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 5.01 ERA) is scheduled to start against Mariners ace Luis Castillo (10-12, 3.51).

After winning his first three career decisions, Birdsong is 0-3 in August with a 10.64 ERA. He'll be facing the M's for the first time.

Castillo had a streak of seven consecutive quality starts end on Saturday in Pittsburgh when he allowed four runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 7-2 defeat. The right-hander is 2-1 with a 3.64 ERA in five previous starts against San Francisco.

--Field Level Media