High-octane Diamondbacks chase series win vs. Red Sox

The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to extend their winning streak to five games Saturday afternoon when they face the host Boston Red Sox in the middle contest of a three-game series.

Arizona entered the series having scored the most runs in the majors and showed why during a 12-2 triumph on Friday. The Diamondbacks collected 16 hits in the victory, including a grand slam by Eugenio Suarez that put Arizona in front 9-2 in the seventh inning.

It was the majors-best ninth grand slam hit by Arizona this season and the fifth that Suarez has belted during his 11-year major league career.

"Cutter in the middle of the zone," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "He's a dead-pull hitter, and he's gonna look to do damage with something close to him. He got a cutter in the middle, and he didn't miss it.

"He's one of these guys that you look at the numbers ... average and all that stuff he's not usually up there, but RBIs -- that's what he does. He got a good pitch to hit and drove it."

Suarez and Josh Bell each had three hits in the win. Suarez also scored three times and had five RBIs.

Ryne Nelson pitched six innings to earn the win. This came hours after Arizona manager Torey Lovullo announced that Nelson would remain in the rotation and Jordan Montgomery would move to the bullpen.

"Can't let that change anything," Nelson said. "Have to stay with my process and go out there and give this team the best chance to win."

Nelson is 4-0 with a 2.76 ERA in his last 10 appearances (62 innings).

"It's been about as tough a decision as I've had to make since I've become the manager here (in 2017)," Lovullo told Arizona Sports. "Jordan Montgomery's reputation obviously spoke for itself when we signed him. He won a world championship, and he's had some good moments. But with 34-35 games left in the season, I have to make these tough decisions in the best interest of this team. So as difficult as it was, I felt like he accepted it. He didn't love the decision. He's going to go to the bullpen and help us win games there."

Right-hander Zac Gallen (9-6, 3.85 ERA) will start on the mound against the Red Sox on Saturday. It will be the first time he's faced them during his career.

Righty Kutter Crawford (8-10, 4.25) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox. Crawford has faced Arizona once during his career, in May of last season. He didn't allow a hit and struck out three in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Boston has a 38-27 record on the road and a 29-33 mark at home this season. The Red Sox have a 3.91 ERA in away games and a 4.51 at Fenway Park.

"We've been playing well on the road, but we've got to step it up at home especially with the fans still coming out and cheering us on," Boston's Rob Refsnyder said. "We owe the fans a lot better."

Boston outfielder Tyler O'Neill was a late scratch Friday because of an inflamed finger on his left hand. O'Neill is batting .262 with 22 homers, 16 doubles, 46 RBIs, 60 runs, 40 walks and 117 strikeouts in 84 games for Boston this season.

"He should be OK," Cora said. "It's day to day."

