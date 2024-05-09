Tigers, Tarik Skubal seek to continue season spell on White Sox

An old saying goes that momentum in baseball is the next day's starting pitcher.

Could the Detroit Tigers' defense have the team adding a new wrinkle when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night?

Yes, clutch hitting propelled the Tigers to a 5-2 victory in Friday's series opener, as Detroit scored three runs from the seventh inning on to snap a 2-all tie. But the team secured the win and a save for closer Jason Foley thanks to a trio of sparkling defensive plays in the ninth inning.

Outfielders Matt Vierling and Parker Meadows provided sprinting catches on the warning track before shortstop Ryan Kreidler dove to his left for a sharp lineout.

"We're all fired up," Vierling said. "When we make plays like that, it's a momentum boost for us. It's kind of a morale boost. Everybody gets pretty fired up."

Vierling's offensive contributions also gave the Tigers something to crow about. The Detroit right fielder had two hits and two RBIs, including a go-ahead, run-scoring single in the seventh inning.

Friday marked Chicago's major-league-worst 98th defeat. White Sox right-hander Chris Flexen took a no-decision behind six innings of two-run ball, but Chicago matched an MLB record by losing his 19th successive start.

Korey Lee sparked the White Sox with a 3-for-4 day, his second multi-hit effort in the past four games. Luis Robert Jr. and Gavin Sheets added two hits apiece. Sheets has two straight multi-hit games and is batting .462 (6-for-13) during a four-game hitting streak.

Detroit, which is 6-1 against Chicago this season, will turn to left-hander and American League Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal on Saturday as the team tries to earn at least a split of the four-game series.

Skubal (14-4, 2.49 ERA) has won two of his past three starts. He is coming off Sunday's no-decision against the New Yankees in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., when he scattered one run and three hits in six innings of an eventual 3-2, extra-inning win.

"I was able to compete and get outs when I needed to, so I think that's what matters," Skubal said.

Skubal defeated the White Sox on March 28 behind six shutout innings. He spaced three hits and six strikeouts on Opening Day in the 1-0 win to improve to 6-2 with a 4.11 ERA in nine career starts against Chicago.

The White Sox will counter with rookie left-hander Ky Bush (0-2, 3.68 ERA), who will start against an American League Central foe for the first time. Bush delivered the first quality start of his career Sunday at Houston, but a lack of run support led to a 2-0 loss.

Bush allowed one run and four hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

"I just felt I commanded all four pitches, really," Bush said. "I had something where I think they all had something to worry about. I was able to command it, and I think I did a pretty good job with it."

Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (right hip and lumbar spine inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list before Friday's game and is set to undergo further testing.

