Paul Skenes won't be the only star rookie to take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their series this week against the visiting Chicago Cubs.

Before Skenes starts the finale on Wednesday, Pittsburgh will welcome back fellow flamethrower Jared Jones for the Tuesday game vs. Chicago.

Jones (5-6, 3.56 ERA) has not pitched for the Pirates since July 3, when he exited his start against the St. Louis Cardinals after five innings with a lat strain that sent him to the 15-day injured list.

The 23-year-old right-hander made three rehab starts for Triple-A Indianapolis, the latest being a 10-strikeout performance across five scoreless innings on Aug. 20.

Jones told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he is excited and anxious to return to a big league mound, though his pitch count may be limited as he eases back into the rotation.

"It's gonna be really important for him to finish the season," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. " ... Him being healthy, him finishing is something that's very important for us and it's very important for him moving forward."

Jones will try to cool off a Chicago offense that delivered its finest performance so far this season in an 18-8 win on Monday. The Cubs tallied season-high totals in runs, hits (21) and stolen bases (eight), the latter being their highest mark in a game since 1913.

Miguel Amaya delivered a career-high four hits on Monday, continuing his resurgence at the plate following a dismal start to the season.

Chicago's second-year catcher was batting .186 when Cubs manager Craig Counsell sat him for three games in early July.

After simplifying his swing by ditching his leg kick for a no-stride approach, Amaya has flourished since returning on July 7. His .352 average, five home runs and 20 RBIs during that span have helped Chicago go 25-17 and keep within 5 1/2 games of the National League's final wild-card spot.

"I think he just got to a point where he felt like this adjustment was going to take him to the level that he's at now," said Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, who hit a grand slam in the Monday win. "Being able to believe in that and come in every day with that belief is so powerful."

Speedy center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has displayed a similar surge for Chicago, batting .311 since July 27. The rookie and Amaya have evolved into a formidable duo at the bottom of the Cubs' order, and they went a combined 7-for-10 with five RBIs, four runs and three stolen bases on Monday.

"We both know that we're always supporting one another. It's kind of unsaid when you're hitting (eighth and ninth in the order)," Crow-Armstrong said of his relationship with Amaya. "... Hitting in front of him, it has made my life so much easier since he's been hot. It adds a whole level of confidence going up (to bat)."

Another well-rounded effort from Chicago's lineup on Tuesday could propel the Cubs above .500 for the first time since they were 28-27 after winning on May 28.

Chicago will deploy Justin Steele (4-5, 3.07 ERA) on Tuesday. The left-hander notched a season-high 10 strikeouts while allowing four hits and two runs over seven innings against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. He didn't issue a walk.

The fourth-year veteran is 1-3 with a 6.44 ERA in eight outings (seven starts) against Pittsburgh, including an 0-1 mark with a 9.33 ERA in two starts this year.

Jones, meanwhile, surrendered six total runs (five earned) across a pair of six-inning starts against the Cubs in May. He won one of those outings and lost the other.

