With the playoffs not in the fall plans for the two worst teams in the National League, they both are ratcheting up for the future.

The Miami Marlins and Colorado are battling in a four-game series in Denver this week, with the Rockies winning the opener 3-2 on Monday. Both clubs are giving long looks at potential building blocks.

That will be the case again Tuesday, when Miami sends out Roddery Munoz (2-7, 5.98 ERA) to face Colorado's Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.56) in a battle of right-handers.

While Quantrill is a veteran, Munoz is a rookie, one of many young players on the Marlins roster. Munoz started in 16 of his 17 appearances this season. His second major league appearance came against Colorado on May 1, the only time he has faced the Rockies. He got his first win with six innings of one-run ball in Miami, striking out seven while yielding three hits and two walks.

The newest addition to the Marlins' roster made his major league debut on Monday. Griffin Conine had his contract selected from Triple-A Jacksonville before the game, news made more significant considering he is the son of franchise legend, Jeff Conine.

Griffin Conine, 27, pinch-hit in the ninth inning and struck out swinging.

Jeff Conine played on the Marlins' expansion team in 1993 and was part of the club's two World Series championship teams, in 1997 and 2003. Now it's Griffin Conine's chance to make a mark.

"The main thing with Griff is he earned it, this wasn't given," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "He deserved this promotion. It took him awhile to get here, and I think it's more special when that happens."

That is also the case with Rockies outfielder Jordan Beck, one of five young players in Colorado's lineup on Monday. Beck made his major league debut in Miami on April 30 with a two-hit game. He has shown flashes at the plate and has played solid defense in his short time with Colorado.

"He's going to get playing time and he'll continue to grow," Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Beck had his season interrupted due to a broken left hand sustained May 25 against Philadelphia, but he is starting to adjust at the big-league level after hitting .339 over 14 rehab games for Triple-A Albuquerque from July 17-Aug. 11.

"The difference is how you're being pitched," Beck said. "It's not a huge difference from the minor leagues, but it's better pitches -- more pitches on the edge, more pitches that are strike-to-ball. You have to make more decisions."

Beck has played in just 33 games at the top level and two are against the Marlins. He went 1-for-3 and scored a run on Monday. He also threw out a runner at second base from left field.

Quantrill, 29, has never faced Miami, in part because a majority of his six-year major league career was spent in the American League with Cleveland.

Colorado acquired him from the Guardians in the offseason, and he has proven to be one of the more effective starters in the rotation. He leads the team in wins and quality starts (12) and is tied with Austin Gomber for most starts with 25.

The Rockies were without center fielder Brenton Doyle (sore right leg) and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (sports hernia) on Monday, but Black said both would be back in the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday.

