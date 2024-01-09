Oakland A's right-hander Osvaldo Bido will try to win his fourth consecutive start when he faces the host Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday evening in the second game of a three-game series.

Bido (5-3, 3.24 ERA) has allowed only one run and five hits over his past three starts covering 17 innings. He has struck out 17 and walked six in that span.

Most recently, Bido gave up one run and two hits in five-plus innings during a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

"He has been on a good run, and he seems to be getting more confident," A's manager Mark Kotsay said. "The presence out there on the mound, you can see that."

Kotsay said Bido didn't have command of all his pitches in his most recent outing but relied on what worked best.

"The changeup was exceptional," Kotsay said. "He relied on the changeup and fastball and did a great job handling that lineup."

Kotsay said Bido has been working closely with pitching coach Scott Emerson and bullpen coach Dan Hubbs, both of whom have worked to limit his head movement during his delivery.

"You've seen the command get better and better," Kotsay said. "The execution of the pitches has gotten better and better. I tip my cap to Bido for making those adjustments and being able to repeat them. I think that's why we're seeing the success."

Oakland received a solid outing from Mitch Spence en route to a 5-4 win in the series opener on Tuesday. He allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings but did not factor into the decision.

The Reds have placed three starting pitchers on the injured list in the past two weeks, starting with ace Hunter Greene going down on Aug. 17 with an elbow injury caused when he banged it on a cabinet.

Last weekend, left-hander Andrew Abbott went on the IL with a left shoulder strain, and fellow left-hander Nick Lodolo joined them on Tuesday with a sprained left middle finger.

Right-hander Jacob Junis stepped into a starting role for the first time with Cincinnati and threw four perfect innings on Tuesday, saving some of the bullpen for the rest of the series.

"Starting a game is something new, and it might be something that continues his next time around," Reds manager David Bell said of Junis.

Cincinnati will give another pitcher his first start of the season on Wednesday. Right-hander Fernando Cruz (3-8, 5.30 ERA) has made 61 relief appearances this year, never going more than two innings.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson has been the hottest hitter in the batting order. He went 3-for-4 on Wednesday with three runs and is hitting .381 in an 11-game hitting streak.

Will Benson continues to go in the opposite direction for the Reds. The left-handed-hitting outfielder is batting .192 this year after putting up a .275 average a year ago.

The 26-year-old came in as a pinch runner in the eighth inning on Tuesday but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth, even though a right-handed pitcher was on the mound. Right-handed-hitting Amed Rosario replaced Benson and struck out to end the game with the potential tying run on third and the potential winning run at second.

"Will's continuing to work. He's going to get through this, no doubt," Bell said. "We still believe in Will as a player. It's as simple as that. He knows that. He continues to have a great attitude, continues to work, and he's got a long way to go in his career, so he will get opportunities, for sure."

