White Sox out to upend Mets, avoid franchise-record-tying loss

A pair of former Mets relayed some sympathy for the reeling White Sox during New York's broadcast of Friday's 5-1 road win over Chicago.

At 31-105, Chicago is fast approaching the 1962 Mets' major league record for single-season losses (120) in the modern era. For their part, Jay Hook and Craig Anderson, two members of that New York club, hope the White Sox can avoid the dubious honor.

SNY said Hook and Anderson nearly had the exact same response: "We would never wish that upon other ballplayers."

With a defeat Saturday night, the White Sox would match the franchise record for losses, set in 1970. That result also would help keep the Mets afloat in the National League playoff hunt.

New York enters the final day of August three games behind the Atlanta Braves for the NL's third and final wild-card spot.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on a five-hitter Friday. Offensively, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run and Jesse Winker contributed three of New York's 10 hits and scored two runs.

Winker has two straight multi-hit games and five since joining the Mets in a July 28 trade from Washington.

"He's fit right in," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "Seems like he's been here the whole year -- celebrations, how much he cares, how much he wants it. He's always prepared. When he's not in the lineup, he knows his role."

Chicago has lost eight in a row and 12 of 13. Andrew Benintendi hit a first-inning RBI double to provide the White Sox with an early advantage Friday, but the team couldn't sustain the momentum -- nor maintain a steady attack.

Benintendi's hit marked Chicago's only one for extra bases. He later added a single.

Opponents have outscored the White Sox 47-19 in the first eight games of a 10-game homestand.

The White Sox will turn to right-hander Davis Martin on Saturday as they try for their first home victory since Aug. 12 against the New York Yankees.

Martin (0-2, 2.96 ERA) has progressed since returning in late July following season-ending Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow in 2023. He took a no-decision in his team's 6-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday, allowing one run on seven hits in five innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

"Kept us in the game, kept them in check, got out of a tough inning," Chicago interim manager Grady Sizemore said. "Just thought he did really well with everything. Got ahead, throwing strikes to a lot of guys."

Martin has yet to face the Mets in his career.

Mets left-hander Jose Quintana, a longtime former White Sox, will oppose Martin. Quintana (6-9, 4.36 ERA) rebounded from a rough loss at Baltimore on Aug. 20 with 6 1/3 shutout innings at San Diego on Sunday in his team's 3-2 loss.

Quintana was 50-54 with the White Sox from 2012-17. He is 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA in three career appearances against Chicago covering 12 innings, including two starts.

Mets leadoff man Francisco Lindor has a 10-game hitting streak and a 28-game on-base streak.

--Field Level Media