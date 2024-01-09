Despite some inconsistencies in their performance at times, the New York Yankees are still feeling fine about things heading into the final month of the regular season.

Atop the American League East, the Yankees will attempt to start September on the right note Sunday afternoon when they host the St. Louis Cardinals in the finale of a three-game series.

The Yankees (79-57) are attempting to win a fourth straight home series and improve to 7-4 in their past 11 games. New York opened the series with a 6-3 win on Friday when Austin Wells hit a pair of two-run homers but saw a late rally fall short in Saturday's 6-5 loss.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning but Wells struck out against closer Ryan Helsley with two on in the ninth, capping a day that saw the Yankees get seven of their 12 hits in the final two innings.

"It's not been easy but we're in a great position," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We're sitting atop the division, best record or right around there in the league. It's definitely been a grind for us but it's right there for the taking."

The Yankees hope to get a boost in their lineup with the impending return of Anthony Rizzo from a broken right forearm suffered in mid-June. Rizzo, who was hitting .223 with eight homers and 28 RBIs through 70 games played, is likely to be activated Sunday after five rehab games.

St. Louis (68-68) is 8-11 in its past 19 games and coming off its first regular-season win against the Yankees in New York and first overall victory at Yankee Stadium since Game 5 of the 1964 World Series.

Brendan Donovan hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run third for the Cardinals on Saturday. Donovan matched his career high with his 11th homer as the Cardinals went 4-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

"Any day you hit a home run, I consider that a good day and to have a couple of people on base and to give us a little bit of breathing room, I think is good," Donovan said. "Someone said that's the first time we've won here in 60 years, which is pretty special for this organization. First time here, it's a pretty cool place."

Nolan Arenado hit an RBI single ahead of Donovan's homer and ended August hitting .294 with four homers and 18 RBIs.

New York's Nestor Cortes (8-10, 3.89 ERA), who is on his best run of the season, will attempt to win four consecutive starts for the first time since May 15-June 2, 2022.

Since allowing six runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 8, the left-handed Cortes is 3-0 with an 0.44 ERA. He followed up pitching seven scoreless innings against both the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians by allowing one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings in Monday's 5-2 win at Washington.

Cortes is opposing the Cardinals for the second time. He took a no-decision on Aug. 5, 2022, in St. Louis when he allowed two runs on one hit in 5 1/3 innings of a 4-3 loss.

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.23) will attempt to halt his six-start winless skid as he seeks his first win since July 21. Since beating the Atlanta Braves, the righty is 0-2 with a 6.03 ERA and is coming off his second straight no-decision after allowing four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday in a 7-5 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Mikolas is making his second career start against the Yankees. He earned the win for the Texas Rangers on July 21, 2014, in New York when he allowed two runs on four hits in 7 1/3 innings.

