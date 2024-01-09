One day after taking their most lopsided loss of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to bounce back in the finale of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in Phoenix.

Arizona is seeking a series split after pounding out 17 hits in a 14-3 rout of the Dodgers on Sunday.

Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run second inning and Eugenio Suarez also homered and had two RBIs. The Diamondbacks (77-60) snapped a three-game skid and moved within five games of the first-place Dodgers (82-55) in the National League West.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts removed Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez from the game with the Dodgers trailing 8-0 entering the bottom of the third inning.

The Dodgers' bullpen also should be rested after Roberts let starter Justin Wrobleski absorb most of the damage on Sunday. The rookie allowed 10 runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

"We got put into a tough spot today, then you're just trying to find a way to salvage pitching," Roberts said. "I think the positive is we're back to full strength for tomorrow with a chance to win the series."

After dropping the first two games of the series, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was encouraged by his team's focus on Sunday.

"I'm not saying it was a must-win game, but it was a very, very important game," Lovullo said. "We know the standings, we're following it .... but what impresses me most is our ability to block that out and execute and win the game."

Los Angeles is scheduled to send right-hander Jack Flaherty (10-6, 3.07 ERA) to the mound in the series finale. He allowed three runs over six innings, serving up two homers in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

"Overall, just two pitches that I'd really like back," Flaherty said. "Just continuing to find ways to get outs. Gotta get deeper."

Flaherty, 28, has gone 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA in five starts since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers on July 30.

Joc Pederson is 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers against Flaherty, who is 1-2 with a 4.41 ERA in six career starts versus Arizona. Flaherty got a win in Phoenix on May 18 while with Detroit, firing six innings of two-run ball.

The Diamondbacks will counter with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 5.06 ERA), who received a no-decision after giving up five runs over 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old veteran is set to make his fifth start of the year after missing most of the season with a shoulder injury.

Hernandez is 8-for-21 (.381) with three homers against Rodriguez, who is 1-3 with a 5.85 ERA in four career starts vs. Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks are monitoring the status of left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who was removed from the Sunday game due to left calf tightness and is listed as day-to-day.

Arizona right fielder Corbin Carroll has reached base safely in 40 straight starts, breaking Arizona's single-season streak set by Jay Bell in 1998.

"I'm just trying to do something to help the team win every day, that's been the goal," said Carroll, who went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI on Sunday. "Being back in the space where I'm able to do that right now, or just giving myself a better chance to do that, it's felt rewarding."

--Field Level Media