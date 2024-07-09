After being swept by the New York Mets in their most recent series, the Boston Red Sox will look to break out the brooms as they finish a three-game weekend set against the MLB-worst Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox (72-70) broke out of their recent offensive funk in a 7-5 Saturday win, scoring four runs in the first inning and never looking back on a 10-hit night. The effort broke a six-game streak of scoring three runs or less.

Not only did Tyler O'Neill post his sixth multi-homer game of the season, but Romy Gonzalez matched his 3-for-4 showing and also stole three bases.

On top of those highlight performances, shortstop Trevor Story had an RBI in his first game following a 133-game absence due to a dislocated left shoulder. He had been expected to miss the remainder of the season.

"It's a big win just for me personally, just to come back this year and get some games under my belt," Story said before Saturday's matchup. "I'm excited about that, joining the team and playing in some games that matter."

With 20 games remaining, the Minnesota Twins have a four-game lead over the Red Sox in the race for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows Story will be a crucial part of whatever run his team has left.

"(Story is) a quarterback," Cora said. "That's what we envisioned in the offseason. Obviously, it didn't work out. But what is it? 20 more games? I mean, hopefully we can continue to win games and he's a big part of it."

With Brayan Bello having his scheduled start pushed back to Monday to give Tanner Houck an extra day of rest, the Red Sox have not announced a starter for the series finale.

Cora indicated that a minor league call-up was possible, with reports saying right-hander Richard Fitts will be promoted from Triple-A Worcester to make his major league debut. He is 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 24 games (23 starts).

For the White Sox (32-111), right-hander Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.36 ERA) will look to add to his decent career numbers against Boston and end his team's modern-era record for most consecutive losses in a pitcher's starts. The number is 20, and the streak dates to May 14 against the Washington Nationals.

"Every time I take the ball, I expect myself to go out and be competitive, have strong outings," Flexen said. "I don't think a lot of them have been all that great. (There are) a couple of quality starts in there, but overall, my performance has been very disappointing on my end."

Flexen, who is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA across five career appearances (three starts) against the Red Sox, pitched the first 3 1/3 innings of Chicago's 13-3 Monday loss in Baltimore. He did strike out five, but he allowed three runs on seven hits and threw 95 pitches.

One White Sox streak that will not end as a result of Saturday's loss is dropping their 19th consecutive series. They have not even won back-to-back games since June.

"If we're sitting here harping on it all the time and focusing on the record and wins, it can be draining," interim manager Grady Sizemore said.

In order to avoid tying the modern record for all-time-losses (120), owned by the expansion New York Mets of 1962, Chicago must win 11 of its final 19 contests.

Despite Saturday's loss, Andrew Benintendi and Andrew Vaughn each homered and had three hits.

Vaughn has a team-high 17 long balls this season. Benintendi's OPS since Aug. 1 is .950.

