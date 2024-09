Daniel Bard Elbow 05-31-2025 Out for the season

Kris Bryant Back 09-23-2024 Expected to be out until at least Sep 24

Antonio Senzatela Elbow 09-12-2024 Expected to be out until at least Sep 13

German Marquez Elbow 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Cal Quantrill Triceps 09-15-2024 Expected to be out until at least Sep 16

Dakota Hudson Elbow 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Lucas Gilbreath Shoulder 09-09-2024 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10