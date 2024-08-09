After disappointing finishes to the weekend for both teams, the Baltimore Orioles visit the Boston Red Sox as the American League East rivals open their final head-to-head series on Monday.

Baltimore (82-62) lost back-to-back games to conclude a weekend series against Tampa Bay, including a 2-0 loss Sunday that marked its sixth shutout loss of the season.

"Really since the All-Star break, it's been a challenge," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "Tough time offensively. Guys are swinging a little bit frustrated and pressing. Trying to do way, way, way too much. Way too many big swings."

The Orioles finished 3-3 on their recent six-game homestand. They are 24-24 since the All-Star break.

Hyde's team hit just .163 in the just-completed series against Tampa Bay.

Cedric Mullins recorded two of the team's five hits on Sunday for his third multi-hit effort in a six-game span.

Despite those struggles, though, the New York Yankees lost once over the weekend, leaving Baltimore just a half-game back of the AL East lead.

"Baseball is a tough game, but I think our guys do a really good job of staying grounded and understanding that -- and just showing up ready to go for the next day," catcher Adley Rutschman said.

Looking to build off the longest start of his young career, Baltimore lefty Cade Povich (2-7, 5.76 ERA) will make his 13th start and second against Boston.

Povich spun 7 1/3 scoreless innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts in the Orioles' 9-0 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

The Red Sox (72-71) had a chance to sweep the lowly Chicago White Sox to start their current six-game homestand, but a five-run ninth inning sent them to a 7-2 loss Sunday.

In the eyes of Boston manager Alex Cora, it was a must-win game because of not only Chicago's record (33-111) but the tight playoff race.

"They have some capable guys, but you have to win," Cora said. "We are in this position because we struggled for a month and a half. We've just got to win."

That will be the message going forward as the Red Sox look to turn up the offensive heat.

After scoring more than three runs for the first time in six games in a 7-5 Saturday win, home runs by Connor Wong and Wilyer Abreu were all they could muster in the series finale.

"We have our backs against the wall and we have to play well for sure, but that just puts that much more focus on these types of games," Boston first baseman Triston Casas said.

The Red Sox will give the ball to 25-year-old Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75), whose start was pushed back one day to give Tanner Houck additional rest.

After shutting out Toronto for eight innings while allowing two hits Aug. 28, Bello did not fare as well Sept. 2 against the New York Mets, allowing four runs over five innings.

Bello is 3-2 with a 3.71 ERA in five career starts against Baltimore, including two road wins this season.

The Red Sox beat Povich on Aug. 17, though he struck out six and allowed only two runs in 6 1/3 innings. Bello was the winner for Boston that day, allowing two hits in six innings.

