Despite having a six-game home winning streak come to an end Sunday, the Houston Astros saw plenty to like in the performance of Chas McCormick, who posted his third multi-hit game since being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land.

The Astros (77-66), who will host the Oakland Athletics (62-82) in a three-game series starting Tuesday, scuffled with outfield production during the 79 games All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker was away with a shin injury.

McCormick was central to those struggles, and was even optioned for a brief spell, but he's batting .409 in six games since his return to the roster last week, including a three-hit game Sunday.

"He's starting to believe that it's in there, and that's what you want," Astros manager Joe Espada said. "It starts with opportunities, which I'm going to continue to give him. But also have confidence that you can do special things when you stay with your approach. You can hit the ball the other way and you don't panic when you get to two strikes.

"One pitch is all you need. He's starting to figure some stuff out. He looks really good right now."

Rookie right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.82 ERA) has the starting assignment for the Astros on Tuesday. He was named American League Rookie of the Month for August after finishing 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 32 1/3 innings.

Arrighetti followed his electric month by allowing a season-high nine runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while recording only two outs in a 12-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Arrighetti did not notch a strikeout against the Reds after posting three double-digit strikeout games last month.

Arrighetti is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA in three starts against the Athletics this season. In his lone home start against Oakland, Arrighetti allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings, while earning his first career win May 13.

Right-hander Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.41) is scheduled to start for the Athletics. He is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA and a .144 opponents' batting average over his last six appearances (five starts).

Bido's last decision came on Aug. 22 when he allowed one run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts over five innings in a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bido is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in his nine starts, and the Athletics have won in each of his last five starts.

In his lone career appearance against the Astros, Bido allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts over five innings in an 8-2 home victory on July 23.

With his 1-for-4 effort in a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, Oakland's Lawrence Butler extended his hitting streak to 18 games -- the third-longest for an A's player since 2000.

Butler has enjoyed a breakout season for the A's, batting .392 with a .423 on-base percentage, eight home runs and 14 RBIs during his current hitting streak.

"He's really enjoying playing the game," A's manager Mark Kotsay said. "He's really learning just how to prepare every day and to continue to make each day its own. And I think Darren Bush, our director of hitting, and him have really just developed a great relationship."

