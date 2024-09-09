The Texas Rangers have returned to Phoenix for their first appearance in the city since clinching the World Series crown last Nov. 1.

The Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games in last season's World Series, and after Texas swept a two-game home series from Arizona in late May, the teams meet again Tuesday night to open another two-game set.

The two starting pitchers Tuesday squared off in the decisive Game 5 -- Nathan Eovaldi pitched six shutout innings to get the win for Texas and Zac Gallen allowed one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings while taking the loss for the Diamondbacks.

While Arizona has a solid chance to return to the playoffs, Texas is a major long shot.

The Rangers (70-74) have 10 wins in their past 13 games but still must pass five teams to claim the American League's third and final wild-card spot.

Texas entered Monday's play 6 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins for that third berth.

Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney said the team is operating in a pressure-free zone.

"I think our guys are doing the exact same thing they've been all year," Heaney said. "It just feels a little different because we're winning more games, and inherently, you're going to have guys that are happier and looser."

Texas posted a 7-4 home win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and Ezequiel Duran all homered for the Rangers.

Arizona (80-64) is hoping it righted the ship with Sunday night's 12-6 win over the host Houston Astros.

The victory was just the fifth in 13 games for the Diamondbacks, who trail the first-place San Diego Padres by a half-game in the battle for the top National League wild-card berth. Arizona is 1 1/2 games ahead of the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, who share the final spot.

The Diamondbacks received a monster night on Sunday from Pavin Smith. Smith bashed a career-high three homers and drove in eight runs, falling one short of Erubiel Durazo's team mark of nine, set in 2002.

"It was a great day for Pavin," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "Pavin can hit. We always feel comfortable with his at-bats, his ability to come into the lineup after not playing for a couple days and be able to barrel up the baseball. He knows his swing as good as anyone right now."

Smith hit a three-run homer, a grand slam and a solo shot during the memorable night.

"It's one of those nights where you're kind of in a zone," Smith said. "... Once I was able to put a good swing on the first at-bat, it gave me confidence for the rest of the game."

Gallen (11-6, 3.69 ERA) pitched six no-hit innings before being removed in Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

The 29-year-old is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA in three regular-season meetings with Texas. Jonah Heim (0-for-8), Nathaniel Lowe (1-for-8) and Leody Taveras (1-for-6) have struggled against him.

Eovaldi (11-7, 3.55) has won three straight starts. On Wednesday, he gave up two runs and four hits over seven innings while beating the New York Yankees.

Eovaldi, 34, is 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA in nine regular-season outings (six starts) against the Diamondbacks. He received a no-decision on May 28 after giving up two runs and five hits over three innings in a planned short outing in his return from a groin injury.

Randal Grichuk is 1-for-12 and Eugenio Suarez is 1-for-9 against the right-hander.

Gallen and Eovaldi also met in Game 1 of the World Series and received no-decisions in a contest Texas won 6-5 in 11 innings.

