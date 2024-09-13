The Boston Red Sox and host New York Yankees will open a four-game series on Thursday night that has major implications on the playoff future for both teams.

New York (84-62) takes a 1 1/2-game lead over the second-place Baltimore Orioles in the American League East into the series with just 16 games left in the regular season.

Boston (74-72), in turn, is four games behind the Minnesota Twins in the race for the final AL wild-card berth. The Red Sox and Twins still have a three-game series at Fenway Park remaining on Sept. 20-22.

Boston and New York enter Thursday's series opener on the heels of emotional walk-off wins. Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to fuel the Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. had an infield single to drive in the winning run in the 11th as the Yankees grinded out a 4-3 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals.

Juan Soto launched a two-run homer to reach the 100-RBI mark for the second straight season. Soto's 199th career blast, which sailed deep into the bleachers in right-center field in the sixth inning, came one pitch after he collapsed to his knees for several minutes after fouling a pitch off the top of his right foot.

"Huge swing by Juan there," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "A little rope-a-dope. Got off the mat and put one in the seats. I mean, just a huge at-bat."

Boone was asked if he was worried that Soto might have to leave the game.

"I knew he was in pain," Boone said. "I didn't necessarily think I'd have to pull him, but I was kind of prepared for anything. ... Hopefully treat it tonight and it will be all right tomorrow."

The moonshot over the Green Monster in left field off of Keegan Akin was O'Neill's 30th homer of the season and fifth in five games. It allowed the Red Sox to keep pace with the Twins, who beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 earlier Wednesday.

"We obviously needed this one," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "Hopefully, it's the beginning of something big."

Right-hander Cooper Criswell (6-4, 4.11 ERA) will start the series opener for Boston. He will be opposed by left-hander Nestor Cortes (9-10, 3.97).

Criswell will make his first career start in the Bronx. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in two appearances (one start) against the Yankees in his career.

Cortes is 2-0 with a 5.22 ERA in 12 career appearances (six starts) against Boston.

He picked up the win after tossing 4 1/3 scoreless innings of hitless relief in his last outing Saturday in Wrigley Field, a 2-0 victory over the Cubs. It was Cortes' first relief appearance since July 2021 and came after Boone said he would be moving one of his six starters into the bullpen down the stretch.

"Obviously, I was upset," Cortes said. "I feel like amongst all the starters, I've been the workhorse here. Once (Gerrit) Cole went down, they picked me to be the Opening Day starter, not necessarily the No. 1, but the Opening Day starter. I had to switch my routine there, and now they do this."

"I'm sure (Cortes) wasn't thrilled about it this turn around, but you've still got to do your job," Boone said. "He went out and excelled at it."

Now Cortes, who has thrown a team-high 163 1/3 innings, will make his 29th start of the season.

"I'm never going to back down from a challenge," he said. "I'm never going to leave my teammates cut to dry. You're always going to get my best effort, no matter if I'm happy or not."

