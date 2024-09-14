The Washington Nationals will look to continue their dominance over the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday evening when the teams open a four-game series.

The Nationals are 8-1 against the Marlins this year. Washington won the first eight meetings before losing to Miami for the first time 4-3 in 10 innings on Sept. 4. It's a reversal of fortunes from last year, when Miami won 11 of 13.

Washington (65-80) is coming off a split of a two-game series with the visiting Atlanta Braves, winning 5-1 on Wednesday and taking the season series 8-5.

"It was a great, great job today by our guys," said Nationals rookie Dylan Crews, who had two hits and an RBI. "You've got to use this as fuel and move on to tomorrow."

Miami (54-92) was swept in three games by the host Pittsburgh Pirates in its previous series, losing 3-1 in the finale on Wednesday.

The Nationals will start left-hander Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.43 ERA) on Thursday against Marlins right-hander Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.40).

Parker is two wins shy of the Nationals' record for wins by a rookie (since the franchise moved to Washington). The mark was set by John Lannan in 2008.

Parker, making his 27th start, is looking for his first win since Aug. 21, when he beat the Colorado Rockies. He received no decision in his last outing in the second game of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Parker lasted only 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

He has made two starts against the Marlins this season, drawing no decision on April 27 after he allowed one run in four innings, then earning a win on June 16, when he pitched six innings of one-run ball.

McCaughan will make his fifth appearance (third start) since he was re-acquired from the Cleveland Guardians. In his latest start, he received no decision after pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits and a season-high four strikeouts against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

McCaughan has a 10.66 ERA in three appearances on the road this year. He has never faced the Nationals.

Crews, rated as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, has reached base safely in 11 of 14 games. Another Washington rookie outfielder, James Wood, had two hits on Wednesday and has reached safely in 12 straight games and in 18 of his past 19.

"We did a good job getting guys over, getting guys in," Crews said. "When you do that as an offense, good things will happen. It doesn't matter who you're facing."

Miami manager Skip Schumaker credited his team for its approach despite the results in Pittsburgh.

"Those guys fought," he said. "There's no doubt about it, they fought all three games. Had a chance to win or tie all three games. We just couldn't come up with the big hit late."

Miami's Otto Lopez went 1-for-3 on Wednesday and has hit safely in six straight games. During that stretch, the rookie second baseman is 11-for-24 (.458) with three doubles, a homer and four RBIs.

Marlins reliever John McMillon was removed in the third inning Wednesday due to right elbow tightness after facing one batter.

