  • PITCHER
    -
  • BATTER
    -
  • 8T. Frazier
    3: 87 mph SliderFrazier lined out to left1-1
    2: 89 mph SliderBall1-1
    1: 94 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
  • 7C. Headley
    2: 82 mph CurveballHeadley doubled to deep right, Sanchez to third0-1
    1: 93 mph FastballFoul0-1
  • 6M. Holliday
    2: 86 mph SliderHolliday popped out to shortstop1-0
    1: 86 mph SliderBall1-0
  • 5D. Gregorius
    3: 91 mph FastballGregorius lined out to right0-2
    2: 92 mph FastballFoul0-2
    1: 80 mph CurveballFoul0-1
  • 4G. Sanchez
    2: 94 mph FastballSanchez hit by pitch1-1
    1: 86 mph SliderStrike swinging0-1
  • 1ST INNING
    		Upton doubled to shallow left, Kinsler scored, Adduci to third10
123456789RHE
TigersDET48-57
10-------130
YankeesNYY57-48
00-------010
  • o9.5, NYY -270
  • Yankee StadiumBronx, NY
DETTigers
NYYYankees
Tigers
Yankees
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
I. Kinsler 2B11100000.246.327.389.7152.0
J. Adduci RF10100000.276.344.414.7581.0
J. Upton LF10110000.282.370.517.8873.0
M. Cabrera 1B10000012.259.344.421.764-0.5
N. Castellanos 3B10000012.245.312.443.754-0.5
V. Martinez DH10000002.259.330.374.7030.0
M. Mahtook CF10000000.286.340.464.8030.0
J. McCann C10000010.250.323.458.781-0.5
A. Romine SS10000000.229.293.348.6400.0
HITTERSAB
I. Kinsler 2B1
J. Adduci RF1
J. Upton LF1
M. Cabrera 1B1
N. Castellanos 3B1
V. Martinez DH1
M. Mahtook CF1
J. McCann C1
A. Romine SS1
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Gardner LF10000000.260.355.464.8190.0
    J. Ellsbury CF10000000.242.323.353.6760.0
    A. Judge RF10000000.299.424.6301.0540.0
    G. Sanchez C00000000.270.345.489.8341.0
    D. Gregorius SS10000001.302.329.505.8340.0
    M. Holliday DH10000001.235.325.440.7650.0
    C. Headley 1B10100000.274.356.397.7532.0
    T. Frazier 3B10000002.206.330.411.7410.0
    R. Torreyes 2B00000000.288.309.380.6890.0
    HITTERSAB
    B. Gardner LF1
    J. Ellsbury CF1
    A. Judge RF1
    G. Sanchez C0
    D. Gregorius SS1
    M. Holliday DH1
    C. Headley 1B1
    T. Frazier 3B1
    R. Torreyes 2B0
      BATTING
      • 2B - J. Upton (31)
      • RBI - J. Upton (69)
      BATTING
      • 2B - C. Headley (25)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Zimmermann2.01000005.591.505.0
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Zimmermann2.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      M. Tanaka2.03110305.081.273.5
      PITCHERSIP
      M. Tanaka2.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Zimmermann 28-20
      • Batters Faced - J. Zimmermann 8
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - M. Tanaka 28-19
      • Batters Faced - M. Tanaka 9
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      J. Hicks C701221154318.300.329.557.886
      J. Iglesias SS31643833531442.263.295.364.659
      D. Machado SS88112781611.307.344.375.719
      BENCHAB
      J. Hicks C70
      J. Iglesias SS316
      D. Machado SS88
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      C. Frazier LF941024174426.255.283.511.793
      A. Romine C16214382021441.235.298.315.613
      T. Wade LF445610515.136.224.227.452
      BENCHAB
      C. Frazier LF94
      A. Romine C162
      T. Wade LF44
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      C. Bell RP0-0031.06.103321613261.48
      M. Boyd SP5-5074.25.309344928531.62
      M. Fulmer SP10-90140.13.591275610311001.13
      S. Greene RP2-2147.22.643114327511.22
      J. Jimenez RP0-004.112.46562251.62
      B. Rondon RP1-2012.212.08181718182.05
      A. Sanchez RP3-1066.15.8380431419591.49
      W. Saupold RP2-1038.13.293314612221.17
      D. Stumpf RP0-0020.02.25165210181.30
      D. VerHagen RP0-104.06.75433011.00
      J. Verlander SP6-70130.04.291276215601261.44
      A. Wilson RP1-4243.24.124820412281.37
      BULLPENW-L
      C. Bell RP0-0
      M. Boyd SP5-5
      M. Fulmer SP10-9
      S. Greene RP2-2
      J. Jimenez RP0-0
      B. Rondon RP1-2
      A. Sanchez RP3-1
      W. Saupold RP2-1
      D. Stumpf RP0-0
      D. VerHagen RP0-1
      J. Verlander SP6-7
      A. Wilson RP1-4
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      D. Betances RP3-4638.02.612111131681.37
      A. Chapman RP4-11330.12.972610012441.25
      J. Garcia SP5-70119.24.29116571244921.34
      S. Gray SP6-5097.03.438437830941.18
      C. Green RP1-0044.11.83219412620.74
      T. Kahnle RP1-3042.12.34321137710.92
      J. Montgomery SP7-60110.24.151055115351041.27
      D. Robertson RP4-21340.12.682712611570.94
      C. Sabathia SP9-4099.13.8190421237771.28
      L. Severino SP8-40132.22.981114412351531.10
      C. Shreve RP3-1026.22.70218215321.35
      A. Warren RP2-2145.21.972510212430.81
      BULLPENW-L
      D. Betances RP3-4
      A. Chapman RP4-1
      J. Garcia SP5-7
      S. Gray SP6-5
      C. Green RP1-0
      T. Kahnle RP1-3
      J. Montgomery SP7-6
      D. Robertson RP4-2
      C. Sabathia SP9-4
      L. Severino SP8-4
      C. Shreve RP3-1
      A. Warren RP2-2
          • 1ST INNING
            		Upton doubled to shallow left, Kinsler scored, Adduci to third10
          • 2ND INNING
            Tigers
            • M. Tanaka Pitching:
            • M. Mahtook: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Mahtook grounded out to third
            • J. McCann: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McCann struck out swinging
            • A. Romine: Foul, Romine lined out to third
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            Yankees
            • J. Zimmermann Pitching:
            • G. Sanchez: Strike swinging, Ball, Sanchez hit by pitch
            • D. Gregorius: Foul, Foul, Gregorius lined out to right
            • M. Holliday: Ball, Holliday popped out to shortstop
            • C. Headley: Foul, Headley doubled to deep right, Sanchez to third
            • T. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Frazier lined out to left
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            Tigers
            • M. Tanaka Pitching:
            • I. Kinsler: Kinsler singled to left
            • J. Adduci: Ball, Adduci singled to center, Kinsler to second
            • J. Upton: Strike swinging, Upton doubled to shallow left, Kinsler scored, Adduci to third
            • M. Cabrera: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul tip, Cabrera struck out on foul tip
            • N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Castellanos struck out on foul tip
            • V. Martinez: Ball, Martinez flied out to center
            • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            Yankees
            • J. Zimmermann Pitching:
            • B. Gardner: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Gardner flied out to left
            • J. Ellsbury: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ellsbury grounded out to shortstop
            • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Judge flied out to deep right
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          Yankees' Tanaka looks for first win vs. Tigers

          STATS TSX
          12h ago • 3 min read

          NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees are eagerly anticipating the debuts of new starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia.

          Seeing if Masahiro Tanaka can follow up his best outing of the season also is a source of curiosity.

          After recording a career-high 14 strikeouts Friday, Tanaka will be on the mound for New York on Wednesday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

          Tanaka (8-9) is the only Yankees starting pitcher with a losing record, and his 5.09 ERA is the highest on the team. The rotation add the two newcomers later in the week: Gray will start Thursday in Cleveland, and Garcia will oppose the Indians on Friday.

          Tanaka's record and ERA are sub-par because seven times the right-hander was charged with at least five earned runs. In seven other starts, Tanaka allowed two earned runs or fewer.

          In a 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Tanaka retired the first 17 hitters and allowed one run and two hits in eight innings.

          "He was incredible," Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge said. "He attacked the zone. That's what you expect out of your ace."

          "He threw a brilliant game tonight," New York manager Joe Girardi said. "You want to get him on a roll because he's really important to us."

          Tanaka will be pitching on four days' rest and during the daytime, two areas he has struggled with this season. On regular rest, he is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA in six starts; and in six daytime starts, Tanaka is 0-5 with a 14.81 ERA.

          In three career starts against Detroit, Tanaka is 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA. He last faced the Tigers on June 11, 2016, when he allowed five runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

          The Yankees will be hoping some semblance of the good Tanaka appears as they attempt to finish their first homestand after the All-Star break with a 7-2 record. The Yankees fell short Tuesday in a 4-3 loss when rookie Clint Frazier made the final out with two on.

          Detroit will look to win for the sixth time in 14 games after John Hicks hit a three-run homer and Justin Upton hit a solo homer Tuesday. If the Tigers hold a lead in the ninth inning of a close game, Shane Greene will get another save opportunity.

          Greene, anointed Detroit's closer when Justin Wilson was traded to the Chicago Cubs on Monday, he recorded a five-out save on 24 pitches Tuesday.

          "He's going to get the opportunity for sure," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "I think people around the league know he's a pretty good relief pitcher. He's pitched in a number of roles."

          On a team with the highest bullpen ERA in the majors, Greene owns a 2.64 ERA in 51 appearances.

          The Tigers hope Jordan Zimmermann can pitch well enough to line things up for Greene at the end of the game.

          Zimmermann (6-8, 5.69 ERA) is 2-4 with a 4.93 ERA in his past 10 starts. He is coming one off his better efforts of the year when he allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings during a no-decision Friday as Detroit lost 6-5 to the Houston Astros.

          It marked the ninth time Zimmermann allowed three earned runs or fewer and the second time he pitched at least seven innings. It also occurred in a start when Zimmermann threw 80 pitches before being lifted for Bruce Rondon, who coughed up the lead.

          "My gut was it was time to get Zimmermann out of the game," Ausmus said Friday. "He's coming back around the lineup again. The more hitters see guys, the better chance they have against them. Zimm did an outstanding job for seven innings. His job was done."

          Zimmermann is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three starts against the Yankees, but Wednesday will be his first start at Yankee Stadium. He last faced the Yankees April 8, 2016, when he allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings.

          Although Zimmermann's experience against the Yankees is limited, he does know some of New York's lineup from his time in the National League.

          Chase Headley is 4-for-24 with nine strikeouts against him, Matt Holliday is 4-for-19, Todd Frazier is 5-for-18 while Didi Gregorius is 3-for-10.

          Copyright 2017 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

          DETTigers
          NYYYankees
          • o9.5, NYY -270
          • Yankee StadiumBronx, NY
          TEAM STATS
          Tigers48-57
          .260
          AVG
          124
          HR
          510
          R
          4.90
          ERA
          Yankees57-48
          .261
          AVG
          155
          HR
          560
          R
          3.83
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          J. ZimmermannR
          6-8
          W-L
          112.1
          IP
          5.69
          ERA
          2.26
          SO/BB
          1.51
          WHIP
          M. TanakaR
          8-9
          W-L
          123.2
          IP
          5.09
          ERA
          4.89
          SO/BB
          1.27
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          J. Zimmermann R
          6-8, 112.1 IP, 5.69 ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          M. Tanaka R
          8-9, 123.2 IP, 5.09 ERA
          Tigers
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 I. Kinsler 2B34985299.244
          2 J. Adduci RF571580.263
          3 J. Upton LF3611016818.280
          4 M. Cabrera 1B339885013.260
          5 N. Castellanos 3B399985715.246
          6 V. Martinez DH32083448.259
          7 M. Mahtook CF19155236.288
          8 J. McCann C191483110.251
          9 A. Romine CF20948184.230
          Yankees
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 B. Gardner LF3831004819.261
          2 J. Ellsbury CF20650184.243
          3 A. Judge RF3641097534.299
          4 G. Sanchez C278755116.270
          5 D. Gregorius SS320975317.303
          6 M. Holliday DH306725116.235
          7 C. Headley 3B34293425.272
          8 T. Frazier 3B37841.216
          9 R. Torreyes 2B20860273.288
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Alex PresleyOblique08-11-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Jose IglesiasWrist08-03-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
          Daniel NorrisGroin08-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Mike GerberOblique08-11-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Austin RomineHand08-03-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
          Aaron HicksOblique08-10-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          Starlin CastroHamstring08-11-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Kyle HigashiokaBack08-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Michael PinedaElbow12-01-2018Out for the season
          Kellin DeglanShoulder08-04-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
          Tyler AustinHamstring08-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Greg BirdAnkle08-25-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
          Ty HensleyElbow09-01-2017Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
          Ian ClarkinOblique08-11-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Justus SheffieldOblique08-05-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
          Gleyber TorresElbow03-01-2018Out for the season
          James KaprielianElbow05-15-2018Out for the season
          Albert AbreuShoulder08-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Chris GittensUndisclosed08-23-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 23
