The calendar has flipped to 2024 and we are now on the back half of the MLB offseason. We're closer to the start of spring training than we are the end of the World Series. Hooray for that. Now that the new year has begun, let's lay out the storylines that will dominate the upcoming 2024 baseball season, and really the entire 2024 calendar year in the baseball world. Let's get to it.

1. The hot cold stove

First the Juan Soto trade held up the offseason. Then it was Shohei Ohtani's free agency. Then it was Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agency. Now it's ... nothing in particular? The biggest names have signed/been traded and the holidays are over. It's time for the smart people in front offices -- smart people who nonetheless don't like to be rushed into decisions -- to get down to business and improve their team. Only 18 of our top 50 free agents have signed, including only five of the top 10. These players will sign soon enough and where they sign will shape the sport's competitive landscape.

2. A superteam in Los Angeles?

Superteams aren't really a thing in baseball the way they are in basketball. If the Milwaukee Bucks are down two points and have the final possession, they can give the ball to Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard. If the Dodgers are down a run in the ninth, they can't just send Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman to the plate. In baseball, you're at the mercy of the batting order and the starting rotation. Two or three players can't take over a game the way they can in basketball.

That hasn't stopped the Dodgers from trying though. They added Ohtani and Yamamoto -- the offseason's two best free agents -- and also traded for Tyler Glasnow. I reckon they're not done yet either. That trio will join Betts, Freeman, and the rest of a roster that won 100 games in 2023. Spend this much in free agency and build this roster, and anything short of a World Series title will be a failure. That's just the way it is. This Dodgers team will be under the microscope all year.

Will this potential superteam include Clayton Kershaw? The future Hall of Fame lefty is an unsigned free agent and he will miss a pretty big chunk of next season following shoulder surgery. His hometown Rangers loom as a threat, but personally, I hope Kershaw remains with the Dodgers. Being a one-team legend is pretty cool. Notable: Kershaw is 56 strikeouts away from being the 21st member of the 3,000-strikeout club. The milestone is within reach.

3. The rise of the Orioles (and others)



The easy part is over. The O's built a great farm system, transitioned out of their rebuild and into contention, and won 101 games and the AL East in 2023. Now comes the hard part: improving on that. Baltimore has more impressive young talent coming, specifically baseball's No. 1 prospect in Jackson Holliday, though the rotation could use a little help. It's been a mostly quiet offseason for the O's. Will ownership step up and raise payroll to give the fan base the team it deserves? We'll find out soon.

Several other teams deserve a mention here as well. The Diamondbacks won the NL pennant last year and have bolstered their rotation with Eduardo Rodriguez and their lineup with Eugenio Suárez this offseason. They don't want to be a one-year wonder. The Marlins made the postseason for the first since 2020 and the first time in a 162-game season since 2003, though the divorce from GM Kim Ng was a bit ugly. Can they take the next step? What about those oh so exciting Reds? These are the clubs best positioned to make the jump into no-doubt contention.

4. Acuña's follow up

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. just turned in the greatest power-speed season in baseball history. He hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases en route to winning NL MVP in 2023, and he also led baseball in hits (217) and total bases (383). Acuña turned 26 only 16 days ago. He is entering what figure to be the best years of his career and he just had one of the greatest seasons ever. For the first time basically ever, it feels like there is a clear successor to Mike Trout as the best player in the game (non-Ohtani division).

5. Rebound seasons in Seattle and San Diego

In 2022, the Mariners ended a 21-year postseason drought and the Padres advanced to the NLCS. In 2023, both teams took a step back and missed the postseason. Seattle finished one game out of a postseason spot and San Diego was only two games out. So far both teams have done more subtracting than adding this offseason, though the talent already on the roster should -- should -- be good enough to at least hang in the race in 2024. There was every reason to be excited about these two franchises one year ago on this date. Things don't always go as planned, however, and now the Mariners and Padres will look to bounce back.

The Cardinals, Guardians, Mets, and Yankees deserve a mention here too. They all qualified for the postseason in 2022 and then missed it in 2023. The Cardinals (rotation) and Yankees (outfield) have been aggressive attacking their weaknesses this offseason. The Guardians and Mets not so much, though there's still time to add to the roster between now and spring training. For the Mets and Yankees in particular, it feels like a pivotal season is approaching. Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge aren't getting any younger and, in Queens, David Stearns is very early in the process of putting his stamp on the Mets.

6. Can the Rangers repeat?

MLB has not had a repeat champion since the 1998-2000 Yankees and now it's the Rangers' turn to try to end the drought. It's easy to forget Texas did not clinch a postseason berth until the second-to-last day of the regular season. They really had to grind for 161 games to punch their ticket, then once they got into October, they were the best team on the field every which way. Max Scherzer's recent back surgery and Jordan Montgomery's free agency create some questions about the rotation, but the Rangers will have a full year of Evan Carter in 2024, and at some point top prospect Wyatt Langford should arrive as well. Once they get their pitching sorted out, Texas will be well-positioned to make another run.

7. The next wave of young players

Holliday and Langford are the two most anticipated prospect debuts of 2024. Pirates righty Paul Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, is another, as is Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio. Milwaukee believes in the kid so much that they gave him an $82 million extension after only six Triple-A games (and zero MLB games). Several young players who debuted late in 2023 figure to become mainstays in 2024, including Rays infielder Junior Caminero, D-backs infielder Jordan Lawlar, and Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Young players have never been as vital to their team's success as they are right now -- just look at what Carter did for the Rangers in the postseason -- and another wave is set to arrive in 2024.

8. Soto's free agency

With all due respect to Pete Alonso, Corbin Burnes, and all the other great players scheduled to become free agents after the 2024 season, Juan Soto is The Guy. He's the free agent every team will want, or at least should want. The Padres traded Soto, who turned only 25 in October, to the Yankees last month and he'll get to spend his contract year batting in front of (or behind) Judge while taking aim for Yankee Stadium's short right-field porch. Soto is on the short list of the game's best hitters and he's still so very young. He will be one of the most sought-after free agents ever next offseason, and you can be sure Scott Boras already has designs on breaking Ohtani's $700 million contract record. Sound crazy? Yeah, maybe, but don't bet against Boras. He's the best for a reason.

9. Murakami and Sasaki

Despite never throwing a pitch in the big leagues, Yamamoto signed the largest pitching contract in history last month, a $325 million deal with the Dodgers that narrowly edged out Cole's $324 million agreement with the Yankees. Yamamoto's contract was the result of a perfect storm -- he's only 25, he's a reigning three-time MVP in Japan, and the pitching market is thin this offseason. I'm not sure it set a new standard for international players, but it certainly moved the contract bar up. MLB teams are more comfortable signing Japanese and Korean players to big contracts these days because they have so much information now.

The two names you need to know for next offseason: Munetaka Murakami and Roki Sasaki. It's not a lock either will be posted for MLB teams, but if they are, they will be very in demand. Murakami, a third baseman who is likely to wind up at first, set Japan's new single-season record with 56 home runs in 2022. He turns 24 in February. Sasaki, 22, is one of the most gifted pitchers in the world. He throws 100 mph on the regular and he threw 17 consecutive perfect innings two years ago. Murakami and Sasaki are the two "next big things" to come out of Japan.

It should be noted that, unlike Yamamoto, Murakami and Sasaki would both be subject to MLB's international spending restrictions next offseason because they are under 25. Yamamoto was a true free agent able to sign a contract of any size. Murakami and Sasaki would be limited to the bonus pools, the largest of which are in the $7 million range each year. If they come over next year, they will be leaving a lot -- A LOT -- of money on the table. That said, Ohtani did exactly that when he came over at age 23. Who's to say Murakami and Sasaki won't do the same?

10. The A's saga

It's not official yet but the Athletics are well down the road on relocating to Las Vegas. Owner John Fisher still must secure financing for his end of the deal, and the A's have to find a place to play too. The are entering the final year on the lease at RingCentral Coliseum and their new stadium in Las Vegas is not expected to be ready until 2028 at the earliest. Where does the team call home from 2025-27? Do they play in their Triple-A ballpark in Las Vegas? Work out a short-term lease to stay at the Coliseum? Barnstorm and play home games in all different places for three years? I can't imagine the MLBPA would be happy with that. We'll get answers to all these lingering questions about the club's relocation efforts in 2024.