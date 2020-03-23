10 must-watch MLB games from the last two seasons that fans can stream during shutdown

Major League Baseball, like many sports leagues around the world, has been shut down indefinitely because of the growing threat that is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Spring training has been suspended and Opening Day has been pushed back to at least May, and that remains subject to change as the situation develops.

While we wait for the 2020 season to begin, the folks at Major League Baseball have made every game from 2018 and 2019 free to watch on MLB.tv. All you need to do is create a free MLB.com account and you'll have access to all 4,930 regular season and postseason games from the last two years on any device.

Baseball reruns are better than no baseball, right? Right.

To help our fellow baseball enthusiasts maximize their free MLB.tv time, we've compiled a list of 10 must-watch games from the last two seasons. Whether you want to sit down and follow the game intently or simply have baseball on as background noise, here are 10 games worth a watch as MLB remains shutdown.

1. Indians 10, Astros 9 (14 innings) - May 27, 2018

(box score) (MLB.tv link)

Two powerhouse teams played a wild game at Progressive Field on this Sunday afternoon. The Indians took a 3-2 lead into the top of the 8th inning and the two teams combined to score 11 runs in the next two innings, plus three more in extra innings. The Astros scored six runs to take an 8-3 lead in the top of the 8th, the Indians rallied to tie with five runs in the bottom of the 9th, the two clubs traded runs in the 13th, and then Greg Allen sent everyone home with a walk-off homer in the 14th. At one point in the 9th inning the Indians had a 0.7 percent chance to win the game.

2. Brewers 13, Reds 12 (10 innings) - Aug. 29, 2018

(box score) (MLB.tv link)

This game had everything. Christian Yelich went 6 for 6 with three singles, a double, a triple, and a home run -- yep, that's a cycle, his first of what would be two cycles in 19 days (both against the Reds!) -- while Mike Moustakas and Billy Hamilton each had four hits, and Lorenzo Cain and Curt Casali each had three hits. The Brewers trailed 3-2, 7-5, and 10-6 at various points. They also blew a one-run lead in the 8th inning and nearly blew a two-run lead in the 10th before nailing down the win. The Brewers and Reds combined to score in 13 of 20 half-innings.

3. Red Sox 9, Braves 8 - Sept. 5, 2018

(box score) (MLB.tv link)

Every once in a while a team will win a game that creates that "team of destiny" vibe. For the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox, this was that game. The Braves took a seemingly safe 7-1 lead into the 8th inning, but the Red Sox scored six runs in the inning to tie it. No matter, Atlanta regained the lead on a Freddie Freeman solo home run in the bottom of the 8th. A half-inning later, Georgia native and former Brave Brandon Phillips stunned the SunTrust Park crowd with a go-ahead two-run home run. He'd spent most of the season in Triple-A and had only joined the Red Sox as a September call-up. Boston's win expectancy going into the 8th inning was 0.8 percent.

4. Rockies 2, Cubs 1 (13 innings) - Oct. 2, 2018

(box score) (MLB.tv link)

The 2018 regular season gave us two Game 163 division tiebreakers. The Cubs and Rockies, losers of those tiebreaker games, met in the NL Wild Card Game. Colorado tried to nurse a 1st inning run the rest of the game but couldn't do it. With two outs in the 8th inning, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez strung together a single and a double to tie the game. That sent the winner-take-all affair into extra innings, and, in the 13th, light-hitting catcher Tony Wolters -- Colorado's third catcher of the game -- found a hole with a seeing-eye single to give the Rockies the lead, and eventually send them to the NLDS. The two clubs combined for only three runs and 17 hits in 13 innings. It was a 13-inning pitcher's duel.

5. Dodgers 3, Red Sox 2 (18 innings) - Oct. 26, 2018

(box score) (MLB.tv link)

The longest World Series game in baseball history by both time (7 hours, 20 minutes) and innings (18). No World Series game had ever gone longer than 14 innings prior to this one. Jackie Bradley Jr. tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run against Kenley Jansen in the 8th inning, and the two teams traded runs in the 13th to keep the game going. It wasn't until the 18th inning -- approximately 4 a.m. on the East Coast -- that Max Muncy sent everyone home with a walk-off homer in Nathan Eovaldi's seventh inning of relief. It was the only game the Dodgers would win in the series.

Max Muncy's walk-off homer ended the longest World Series game in history. USATSI

6. Brewers 12, Pirates 10 (13 innings) - June 1, 2019

(box score) (MLB.tv link)

The two starting pitchers combined to give up 11 runs in seven innings and that meant a long Saturday afternoon for the bullpens. Each team blew multiple leads and the zaniness really started in the 8th inning. Starling Marte clubbed a go-ahead three-run homer against Josh Hader in the 8th, then Keston Hiura tied the game in the top of the 9th with a two-run homer against Felipe Vazquez. Two of the best relievers in the sport giving up back-breaking homers in back-to-back half-innings. Hiura then hit another two-run homer, this one to give Milwaukee the lead for good, in the 13th inning. In three separate innings the Pirates had a win expectancy of at least 80 percent and they still lost. As a reward for his homer heroics, Hiura was sent to Triple-A two days later.

7. Yankees 14, Twins 12 (10 innings) - July 23, 2019

(box score) (MLB.tv link)

The Twins and Yankees ranked first and second in home runs this past season and they brought fireworks to Target Field on July 23. Minnesota led 8-2 after five innings, but the Yankees chipped away and eventually took a 10-9 lead in the 8th. Miguel Sano then hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the 8th. Aaron Hicks answered with a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the 9th. Then the Twins rallied to tie in the bottom of the 9th before New York pulled ahead for good in the top of the 10th. The game ended when Hicks made a diving catch on Max Kepler's line drive with the bases loaded. In the year of the home run, this game was pure baseball chaos.

8. Nationals 11, Mets 10 - Sept. 3, 2019

(box score) (MLB.tv link)

And thus begins the run of Nationals games. The reigning World Series champions mounted comeback after comeback. They came back in individual games, in the standings, and in postseason series. On Sept. 3, what started as a nondescript Tuesday evening at Nationals Park evolved into an improbable comeback that saw the home team score seven runs in the bottom of the 9th to earn a win. The Mets seemingly broke the game open with five runs in the top of the 9th inning and at one point their win expectancy was 99.7 percent. Oh Mets. Kurt Suzuki did the honors with a walk-off three-run home run.

9. Nationals 7, Dodgers 3 (10 innings) - Oct. 9, 2019

(box score) (MLB.tv link)

Remember when I said you sometimes get that "team of destiny" vibe throughout the course of a season? Game 5 of last year's NLDS is when the Nationals started to feel that way. The Dodgers took a 3-1 lead into the 8th inning, but Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto tied the game with home runs on back-to-back Clayton Kershaw pitches, then former Dodger Howie Kendrick deposited the go-ahead grand slam beyond the center field wall in the 10th inning. It was a jaw-dropping moment, truly. After Trent Grisham's error in the Wild Card Game, it was starting to feel like the Nationals would not be denied.

10. Nationals 6, Astros 2 - Oct. 30, 2019

(box score) (MLB.tv link)

The most recent MLB game that mattered is also one of the best games of the last two seasons. Game 7 of last year's World Series featured Zack Greinke at his best, Max Scherzer gutting through five innings just three days after being scratched from Game 5, and late-inning heroics galore. Gerrit Cole's final act as an Astro was warming up in the bullpen but never entering the game as Howie Kendrick homered off the foul pole to propel the Nationals to the first championship in franchise history. For fans of drama, it doesn't get much better than last year's World Series finale.