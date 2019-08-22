10 stats about the Orioles giving up home runs that highlight the absurdity of Baltimore's record-setting season

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles surrendered their 258th home run of the year, tying the 2016 Cincinnati Reds for the most yielded in a season. The Orioles have 35 games remaining on their schedule, meaning, in other words, they're going to shatter the Reds' mark. In fact, at their current pace, the Orioles will finish the season with 329 home runs allowed. Yeesh.

The Orioles are slated to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, and there's a good chance they'll break the Reds' mark heading into the weekend. After all, the Orioles have played 127 games this season and allowed at least one home run in 105 of those contests. Or, to put it another way, the Orioles have more games where they've allowed at least four home runs (23) than games in which they've prevented the opposing team from homering at all (22).

As such, let's highlight 10 other absurd stats about the O's. (All the glory belongs to Baseball-Reference's Play Index tool.)