10 stats about the Orioles giving up home runs that highlight the absurdity of Baltimore's record-setting season
The Orioles will probably make the wrong kind of history on Thursday night against the Rays
On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles surrendered their 258th home run of the year, tying the 2016 Cincinnati Reds for the most yielded in a season. The Orioles have 35 games remaining on their schedule, meaning, in other words, they're going to shatter the Reds' mark. In fact, at their current pace, the Orioles will finish the season with 329 home runs allowed. Yeesh.
The Orioles are slated to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, and there's a good chance they'll break the Reds' mark heading into the weekend. After all, the Orioles have played 127 games this season and allowed at least one home run in 105 of those contests. Or, to put it another way, the Orioles have more games where they've allowed at least four home runs (23) than games in which they've prevented the opposing team from homering at all (22).
As such, let's highlight 10 other absurd stats about the O's. (All the glory belongs to Baseball-Reference's Play Index tool.)
The Orioles have had 33 individuals give up at least one home run this season. While that's tied for the fourth-most ever, it ranks second in the majors this season, behind the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners, unbelievably, have had 35 players give up a dinger. It isn't even September yet.
Additionally, the Orioles have had nine pitchers give up at least 10 home runs. The single-season record is 11, established by five teams. The Orioles have four pitchers sitting on nine, but only one of them (Miguel Castro) is on the active roster. Fear not, however, since Aaron Brooks has eight and continues to get starts.
Here's something that might surprise you. The Orioles have four pitchers who have given up at least 20 home runs -- and that isn't even the most among American League East teams this year, as the New York Yankees have five such pitchers. The high, by the way, is six, hit most recently last season by the Cincinnati Reds. Baltimore wouldn't seem likely to hit that mark, but tying with the Yankees with five is within reach.
Those same Yankees victimized the Orioles the most by hitting a record 61 homers against them. David Hess surrendered 13 of those, which would rank him sixth on the Orioles staff in home runs allowed if those were the only games that counted.
Every single team to play the Orioles this season has homered against them. Of the 12 teams with at least four games played against the O's, nine of them reached double-digit home runs. The exceptions? Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox, and the Mariners.
Presumably everyone knows that Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres (13) and catcher Gary Sanchez (10) each enjoyed playing the Orioles this season. But did you know 13 other players had at least four home runs against Baltimore? That includes Khris Davis, who hit five of his 18 home runs in seven games against the Orioles. Davis, uncharacteristically, has just 13 home runs in his other 98 appearances.
Not everyone hits home runs when they play the Orioles. For example, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak has the most plate appearances against Baltimore (54) without a home run this season. Smoak's teammate, Teoscar Hernandez, is the only other batter with more than 50 trips to the plate against the O's without a dinger. The Blue Jays have six more games against the Orioles, so they'll have some more chances.
It would be fitting if Rays shortstop Willy Adames is the player to hit home run No. 259, seeing as how he has the third-most plate appearances versus Baltimore (39) without a dinger. No one else is over 35.
The aforementioned Hess is just the second pitcher ever to allow more than 25 home runs in fewer than 80 innings. The other? Josh Tomlin last season. Tomlin has authored a fine enough rebound effort this year, so maybe there's hope for Hess.
Dan Straily, meanwhile, is the first pitcher to ever permit more than 20 home runs in fewer than 50 innings. To put it another way, the next-lowest amount of innings in a season in which the pitcher yielded at least 20 dingers is 66, belonging to Glendon Rusch in 2006. Rusch threw 100 more innings in the majors before retiring.
