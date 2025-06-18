Baltimore Orioles minor leaguer Luis Guevara, 19, died this week after he was involved in a jet ski crash, the organization confirmed Tuesday night. Guevara was part of a head-on collision on a jet ski in Sarasota, Florida, on Sunday, per MLB.com.

Guevara, a native of Venezuela, was most recently playing for the Orioles in the Florida Complex League. Guevara also played for Single-A Delmarva and Double-A Chesapeake in what was his first professional season in the United States. The Orioles postponed their Florida Complex League games on Monday and Tuesday.

"Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing," Baltimore general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time."

Guevara signed with the Orioles in January 2023 as an international free agent.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Orioles' Dominican Summer League team. Guevara's last appearance came with the FCL Orioles on June 14, where he went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one walk.