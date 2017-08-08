2017 AL Cy Young Favorites: Chris Sale the front-runner, but who else has a chance?

Now that we're nearing the middle of August, it's time to start dissecting the real important stuff: postseason awards races. Today, we'll be focusing on the Cy Young Award. Here's how the American League side stacks up:

The front-runner

It's hard to believe Chris Sale has never won a Cy Young Award, or even so much as finished in the top two of voting, but it's true. That could change this year. Sale currently leads or is tied for the lead among AL pitchers in ERA (adjusted and raw), wins, WHIP, hits and walks and strikeouts per nine, strikeout-to-walk ratio, and WAR. Add in the narrative factors -- he's arguably the best player on a good team, and that this could be viewed as "his year" -- and there's a real chance Sale will add some hardware to his collection this winter.

Also in the mix

Let's put it this way: Corey Kluber ranks second in WHIP, second in complete games, third in ERA, and fourth in WAR. He's putting together an impressive run of double-strikeout games that helps atone for the fact he's not in the top-10 in innings pitched. All of that should be enough to net Kluber a high finish come the winter -- just not high enough to top Sale.

According to Baseball-Reference's WAR, Severino is nipping on Sale's heels -- some 0.1 wins back. Trailing Sale by a thin margin seems to be a theme for Severino, who also falls just short in ERA, IP, strikeout-to-walk ratio, and basically every other metric voters tend to consider. Hey, Cy Young Award or not, Severino has had an outstanding season -- for anyone, but especially someone whose future seemed to be in relief not long ago.

A big reason why the Mariners are still in the wild card race. James Paxton has been fantastic, and should set a new career-high in innings within his next two starts. Paxton is on pace to post new career-bests in ERA and strikeout rate as well. The only risk here is that Paxton's durability woes pop up again. Otherwise, he could move up the ballot if the M's make a real run to October.

If you're rooting for Marcus Stroman to win the Cy Young Award, then you're probably digging last year's Rick Porcello win as proof that a pitcher doesn't have to strike out more than a batter per inning to take home the crown. The catch is that Porcello had a 22-4 record and a 141 ERA+ on a good team. Stroman currently sits at 10-5 and 144 on a bad team. He's having a swell season and deserves recognition for it -- he just seemingly lacks the numbers, new school or old, that are required to win the Cy.

Downballot candidates

Jason Vargas SP / Kansas City ERA/IP/WAR: 3.10/125/4.0

Jason Vargas has had a rough go in the second half (5.79 ERA in 18 innings over four starts), but his strong first half should carry him onto some ballots. Provided, that is, he doesn't continue to pitch clunkers between now and season's end.

Dallas Keuchel has been tremendous when he's pitched. Alas, his case is hampered by him having missed time due to injury. Keuchel is the only starting pitcher presented here with fewer than 100 innings pitched this season. That'll cost him -- just probably not to the extent that he falls off the ballot completely.

Arguments waiting to be had

Some people don't believe in voting for relievers. Some do. Those who do will probably throw Kimbrel a vote, as he's been a dominant late-inning force on a division leader. If Kimbrel does earn a spot on someone's ballot, it'll be the fifth time he's accomplished that feat. Not bad.

Ervin Santana is going to be docked for his strikeout-to-walk ratio among other things, but he's guaranteed votes down the ballot all the same. That's because Santana leads the AL in complete games and shutouts, and ranks well in wins (third), WAR (sixth), and ERA (seventh).

Chris Archer SP / Tampa Bay ERA/IP/WAR: 3.80/154/1.7

Going solely off metrics like DRA and FIP, Archer deserves to be in the conversation. He's actually got the third-best WARP in the sport, per Baseball Prospectus. Yet Archer's 8-6 record and 110 ERA+ will limit him to votes from only the most ardent of sabermetrically inclined voters.