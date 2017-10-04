2017 AL Wild Card Game: David Robertson steps up big for Yankees out of the bullpen

NEW YORK -- Going into Tuesday night's AL Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium (GameTracker), the Yankees had one clear advantage over the Minnesota Twins: their bullpen. New York's bullpen is deep with power arms. Power arms who can go multiple innings.

And thanks to a historically bad performance by starter Luis Severino, the Yankees needed just about all of those power arms.

Severino checked out of the elimination game after allowing three runs, including two homers, in only one-third of an inning. It was a disaster scenario for the Yankees. It would be a disaster scenario for any team, having to pull their starter one out into a winner-take-all game.

Chad Green emerged from the bullpen and stranded runners on second and third in the first inning, which was a huge moment in the game, but the real hero of the game was David Robertson, the Yankees eighth inning-turned-third inning guy. Joe Girardi turned to his ace setup man much earlier than anyone thought he'd ever envision.

Roberson, who returned to the Yankees in a midseason trade with the White Sox, entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the third inning. His team was up 4-3 at the time. Byron Buxton beat out a double play ball to tie the game -- Buxton is just way too fast to double up -- before Robertson struck out Jason Castro to end the threat.

Escaping that third inning threat was just the beginning for Robertson. He needed 10 pitches in a scoreless fourth and 13 pitches in a scoreless fifth. With his pitch count at 31, Girardi sent Robertson out for an unheard of third inning of work. Robertson, who was visibly tiring, allowed a leadoff single and a two-out walk to end his evening.

Tommy Kahnle, who came over with Robertson in the White Sox trade, got Joe Mauer to fly out to deep left field to end the inning, stranding the two runners and preserving his team's 7-4 lead. That closed the book on Robertson. His final line:

Standing ovation after 3-plus CLUTCH innings from D-Rob! 🙌👏



3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K. (52 pitches, 38 strikes) pic.twitter.com/C6YNNost3k — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 4, 2017

That's a career-high 3 1/3 innings on a career-high 52 pitches. Robertson's previous career-high was 2 2/3 innings on Sept. 11 of this season -- he threw 36 pitches in that game -- and 45 pitches back in 2008, his rookie season. He was very clear running on fumes at the end of his outing, to the surprise of no one. It's been a long time since a Yankee had a relief outing like this in the postseason.

Last Yankee reliever with 3.1 scoreless IP with 5+ strikeouts in postseason? Mariano Rivera in Game 2 of '95 ALDS — Jeff Quagliata (@yestoresearch) October 4, 2017

The first few innings of the Wild Card Game were chaotic. Both teams were putting runs on the board and working great at-bats. It was a wild back-and-forth game. The team that found a reliever who could to come in, settle things down, and hold the other team at bay for a few innings was going to be the team with the best chance to win. Robertson was that guy for the Yankees.

Even with their deep bullpen, the Yankees were going to need to ask their relievers for length one Severino recorded one out. Someone was going to have to step up and soak up innings. Usually it's a long man. In the Wild Card Game, it was New York's ace setup man, who went above and beyond in the winner-take-all contest.