2017 AL Wild Card Game: Strat-O-Matic predicts final score of Twins vs. Yankees

The 2017 American League Wild Card Game between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees is just hours away. This, then, is the opportune time to ask the important question: who does Strat-O-Matic predict to win?

@r_j_anderson We ran a simulation of the Yankees vs Twins Wild Card game. Results were a pretty big surprise.https://t.co/6CdSnFBTx9 — Strat-O-Matic (@StratOMatic) October 3, 2017

Those following us last postseason know that Strat-O-Matic was eerily on-point throughout the month. So, what does Strat-O-Matic see happening tonight? Let's take a look.

AL Wild Card Game projected score

Team Runs Hits Errors Twins 0 5 0 Yankees 1 5 0

Yup, a pitcher's duel. Strat foresees Ervin Santana and Luis Severino each pitching at least six innings. Santana is expected to give up the game's only run by allowing consecutive doubles to Jacoby Ellsbury and Todd Frazier. Meanwhile, Severino and his eight strikeouts give way to the Yankees' bullpen following a one-out double to Byron Buxton, which in turn allows David Robertson to navigate out of the pinch, and then later sees Aroldis Chapman complete a four-out save. The Yankees win, yadda yadda yadda.

Will Strat-O-Matic begin the postseason on the right side of the ledger? We'll find out soon.

