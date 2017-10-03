2017 AL Wild Card Game weather: Clear, cool and pretty much perfect

The weather at Yankee Stadium will be quite lovely for the AL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night

NEW YORK -- Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will meet at Yankee Stadium in the AL Wild Card Game. Loser goes home and the winner moves on to face the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS. Here is the full postseason schedule.

The weather for Tuesday night's winner-take-all affair is pretty much perfect. Nice clear skies. Here's an afternoon shot from Yankee Stadium:

There's a bright blue sky over Yankee Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. CBS Sports

CBS New York says the weather will remain clear and cool throughout the evening. If you're going to game, you should probably wear a jacket. If you're at home, don't worry about a rain delay. There's no wet stuff in the forecast.

