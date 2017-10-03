2017 AL Wild Card Game weather: Clear, cool and pretty much perfect
The weather at Yankee Stadium will be quite lovely for the AL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night
NEW YORK -- Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will meet at Yankee Stadium in the AL Wild Card Game. Loser goes home and the winner moves on to face the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS. Here is the full postseason schedule.
The weather for Tuesday night's winner-take-all affair is pretty much perfect. Nice clear skies. Here's an afternoon shot from Yankee Stadium:
CBS New York says the weather will remain clear and cool throughout the evening. If you're going to game, you should probably wear a jacket. If you're at home, don't worry about a rain delay. There's no wet stuff in the forecast.
-
Jeter can't escape being mocked in Miami
Miami's new CEO couldn't escape being made fun of, even if it was a bit unwarranted
-
Strat-O-Matic picks Twins vs. Yankees
The folks over at Strat-O-Matic have the Yankees advancing to play the Indians
-
AL Wild Card Game lineups: NYY vs. MIN
Here are the lineups for Tuesday night's winner-take-all Wild Card Game
-
Indians weird pitching plan for ALDS
Trevor Bauer is starting Game 1 of the ALDS and not Corey Kluber
-
SportsLine MLB playoff projections
The postseason is upon us, and SportsLine tells us what to expect
-
Twins left Sano off Wild Card roster
Minnesota may miss his power against the Yankees on Tuesday night
Add a Comment