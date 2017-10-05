2017 ALDS Yankees vs. Indians lineups: Kipnis in center field in Game 1
The Indians are going with their best lineup, but not their best outfield defense in Game 1
Thursday night at Progressive, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians begin their best-of-five ALDS matchup with Game 1 in Cleveland. The Yankees won the Wild Card Game to advance to the ALDS. Here's everything you need to know about the series and here's how you can watch Game 1.
A few hours prior to Game 1, both the Yankees and Indians announced their ALDS rosters and their starting lineups. Here's the lineup the visiting Yankees will use in the series opener:
- LF Brett Gardner
- RF Aaron Judge
- C Gary Sanchez
- SS Didi Gregorius
- 2B Starlin Castro
- 1B Greg Bird
- 3B Todd Frazier
- DH Chase Headley
- CF
Aaron Hicks
RHP Sonny Gray
The Yankees made a change at DH, going from Jacoby Ellsbury in the Wild Card Game to Headley in Game 1 of the ALDS. They're sticking with Hicks in center field because, at this point of their careers, he's a better player than Ellsbury. Headley gets the nod at DH because he's a switch-hitter and a better on-base thread. Ellsbury could be used a pinch-runner option in the late innings if the game is close.
Now here is the starting nine the home Indians will use in Game 1:
- SS Francisco Lindor
- CF Jason Kipnis
- 2B Jose Ramirez
- DH Edwin Encarnacion
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B Carlos Santana
- LF Lonnie Chisenhall
- C Roberto Perez
- 3B
Giovanny Urshela
RHP Trevor Bauer
Kipnis in center field is a fairly new development. The career second baseman played the outfield in college way back when, but while he was on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, Urshela played so well at third base that the Indians want to keep him in the lineup. That means Ramirez stays at second and Kipnis had to move to the outfield. Kipnis played 11 regular season games in center field in the regular season. Austin Jackson could replace him defensively in the late inning if the Indians have a lead.
