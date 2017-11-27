2017 Arizona Diamondbacks Review: #11, Jake Lamb

Our bright shining hope or new found frustration?

Date of birth: October 9th, 1990

2017 line: 149 games, .248/.357/.487, .844 OPS, 635 PA

2017 value: -1.1 dWAR, 2.7 oWAR

2017 salary: $573,300

SnakePit rating: 7.36

2017 Analysis

Jake, the Lamb. There’s quite a lot to write about him here, with quite a few good points and almost as many frustrating ones. He’s both lifted up our spirits and seen them crashing down in to the depth below. His Goldy-like power wows and his Tomas like fielding sends teeth a-grinding.

I’m not even going to touch on his left-righty splits. That’s been talked about so much on this blog that I fully expect our Editor-in-Chief to insert the horse gif to highlight just how often it’s been covered. Quite simple he’s awful against lefty pitching and platooning him to avoid said pitching is fully justified in every way.

He is though, somewhat surprisingly, very much a victim of the same 2nd half bug that plagues others in our lineup as well: .279 BA vs. .204 BA. The good news going forward is that his OBP was not much different from the first part of the season to the second and his K’s actually dropped, though I’m sure this is mostly a result of part two having almost a hundred fewer ABs. But I’ll let you more learned stat fiends delve in to that.

Overall though, his bat has a ton of pop and he often leaves us wondering if he’s the only begotten son of our Lord Goldy. It’s the splits and his underwhelming (though not quite Tomas-eque) fielding, however, that causes us fans to worry. So with his chances of moving to 1st set at nil, he had best learn to hit leftiesm if he wants any real hope of being an MLB star going forward.

2018 Prospects

Here’s another guy in line for 1 bag of money thanks to arbitration, but I’m sure what ever that real amount is, that he’ll be more than affordable. He’s young and just like Drury he still has a ton of upside and really could have a breakout year in 2018... But he’s gotta work on stuff. I already covered what he needs to un-$%^&, so ‘nough said. And he’s been just good enough, where there’s likely no one waiting in the wings to be any better, who could be just slotted in overnight. He has just gotta improve in key areas, or that BIG payday will melt away either in 2018 or ‘19.

We’ll see, but I’m confident Jake Lamb will both thrill us and frustrate us at the hot corner in 2018.