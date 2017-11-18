2017 Arizona Diamondbacks Review #19: Brandon Drury

He lives on Drury Lane.

Date of birth: August 21, 1992

2017 line: 135 games, 480 PA, .267/.317/.447 = .764 OPS, 13 HR, 63 RBI

2017 value: 1.6 bWAR

2017 salary: $553,900

SnakePit rating: 6.31

2017 Analysis

Brandon Drury, who purportedly lives on Drury Lane, was very much like Lamb in some ways this year. In that he showed SO much upside in the first half of the season, but took a bit of a nap in the second half. Batting a solid .285 in the first half and then regressing down to .238 aint no way to run a railroad. Interestingly I noticed that Drury’s home/away splits are awful: .302 home vs. .236 away. I know some of us made note of this during the season, but those are dreadful splits, especially when you play in division that allows you to play in the friendly confines of Coors Field.

For those of you wondering this was also the case last year with .322 home and .244 away. Maybe not as bad as Lamb’s trouble with leftys but still very troubling to in essence lose a bat whenever you’re on the road. Still, he’s a young and serviceable 2nd baseman with upside, but like Lamb you got to start to wonder if that potential will take off, or if someone else is waiting in the wings to take that spot.

2018 prospects

Drury is owed exactly 1 bag of moneys, or in other words because he’s pre arbitration I have no clue [Jim: That would be an automobile or so above $500,000 for 2018] Regardless of what he’s owed, the name of the game for his 2018 is consistency. Drury’s gotta find a way (like Lamb) to level out that production throughout the entire season. We saw it from him in 2016 where he actually got better as the season progressed, but unless he wants to lose his job to some combination of Marte, Owings or Ahmed he’s gotta step it up in 2018.

Personally I think that at his age (25) he’s got room to grow and I’m confident he’ll be our starting 2nd baseman once again next year.