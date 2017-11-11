2017 Arizona Diamondbacks Review #26 Adam Rosales

Traded for on the same day the Dodgers traded for Darvish, so not the worst acquisition we could have made!

Date of birth: May 20, 1983

2017 line: .225/.260/.353=.613 OPS

2017 value: -0.6 bWAR, -0.5 fWAR

2017 salary: 1.2 million

SnakePit rating: 5.30

2017 Analysis

It’s fitting that he is directly after Ahmed in these rankings, since the only reason we even are aware of Adam Rosales’ existence is all the injuries to our middle infield that took it from probably our area of greatest depth to a next to nothing almost overnight. He became a Diamondback basically right at the regular trade deadline, coming over from the Athletics in exchange for Jefferson Mejia, the quickly forgotten centerpiece of the Miguel Montero trade

He did the job we needed, namely being a warm body to start at short stop during the week when Ahmed, Owings, and Marte were all on the DL. Other than that, he wasn’t particularly good. He played 34 games for us after the deadline, hitting .202, with only a .227 OBP. However, in the long run, he didn’t cost us the World Series, like the Dodgers’ deadline pick up, Yu Darvish, so really, what more can you ask for?

2018 Prospects

He’ll end up somewhere, though I’d be slightly surprised if he ends up back in Arizona. Hopefully, enough of our middle infield depth has recovered that his services just won’t be needed here. There will always be teams that need mediocre at best 2B/SS. He will go to one of them, and we will probably forget he existed just in time for the Name the 2017 Arizona Diamondbacks Sporcle.