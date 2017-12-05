2017 Community Projections Overall Results
2017 Community Projections Overall Results
Congratulations to TexasBBTown who was our overall winner! Here is a link to the Google Spreadsheet containing everyone’s entries.
-
Report: Rangers sign Minor to start
Minor has experience as a starter but thrived in the KC bullpen last season
-
Stanton Rumors: MIA names price to STL
The Cardinals' offer for Stanton might be coming to light
-
Angels Stadium hosts football
Angels star Mike Trout is a huge Eagles fan, too, in case you didn't know
-
How Ohtani fits with final seven suitors
We know which seven teams are left, so let's take a look
-
Keri: Who I'd vote into Hall of Fame
Sometimes, it is tough to separate art vs. artist. Here's how to do it in regards to the H...
-
Ohtani narrows field to seven teams
The Japanese phenom will meet with seven suitors before deciding where to sign