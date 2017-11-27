2017 Dodgers’ individual postseason shares worth $260k
LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball announced the breakdown of the players’ pool of postseason money, with an individual share on the Dodgers worth $259,722.14.
The Dodgers as World Series runner ups earned 24% of the player pool of a record $84.5 million ($20,280,103.72), and split their money into 65 full shares, 12.768 partial shares and 14 cash awards. Their full share is 48.5% of the major league minimum salary of $535,000.
Each team splits the players’ pool as they see fit, as decided by the players.
The champion Astros took 36% of the pool, with individual shares worth $438,901.57.
The players’ pool is derived from a split of gate receipts in the first part of each postseason round, as follows:
- 50% of the total gate from each wild card game
- 60% of the total gate from the first three games of each division series
- 60% of the total gate from the first four games of each league championship series
- 60% of the total gate from the first four games of the World Series
Each LCS loser takes 12% of the pool, and each division series loser takes 3.25%. The wild card losers each get 3% of the pool. For getting to the NLCS last year, the Dodgers’ individual share was worth $123,741.
The previous record for total players’ pool was $76,627,827.09, set in 2016.
