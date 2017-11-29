2017 Dodgers review: Andrew Toles
2017 Dodgers review: Andrew Toles
Andrew Toles had a promising start in 2017, but saw his season cut short by an injury in early May.
What went right
Toles made his first opening day roster and started in left field on Apr. 3, going 2-for-5 with a run scored in the Dodgers’ win over the Padres.
The left-handed batter was the busy half of a platoon in left field, starting 19 of the first 31 games of the season. Toles had at least one hit in each of his last eight starts, and hit .375/.405/.600 over his final 11 games of the season. Toles reached base by hit or walk in 16 of his 19 starts.
Through May 9, Toles’ five home runs were one shy of the team lead.
Toles was 3-for-9 with a double and a walk as a pinch hitter.
What went wrong
In trying to protect a no-hitter by Julio Urias in the seventh inning against the Pirates on May 9, Toles suffered a torn ACL in his right knee while attempting to run down a double in the left field corner.
Toles had surgery on May 23 and missed the remainder of the season.
“We expect him ready in spring training. Exactly what that means and what kind of load he can take on in February and March, we’re not sure,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said in early November. “But we’re optimistic he’ll be ready opening day.”
Toles has spent part of November offering glimpses of his offseason workouts after recovering from the surgery.
2017 particulars
Age: 25
Stats: .271/.314/.458, 5 HR in 102 PA
Salary: $540,000
Game of the year
Toles was 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run at home in a win over the Phillies on Apr. 30 at Dodger Stadium.
Roster status
Toles has one year, 87 days of major league service time, and has three option years remaining.
-
Marlins want Stanton to accept a trade
It remains to be seen if Stanton is willing to cooperate with the Marlins and waive his no-trade...
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents right here
-
Kazuhisa Makita will be posted for MLB
Kazuhisa Makita will be posted this winter as well
-
Latest info on Yankees' manager search
The Yankees are still looking for a new manager, more than a month after parting ways with...
-
Beltran will interview for Yanks manager
Beltran will be the sixth person to interview for the job
-
Top trade candidates other than Stanton
Plenty of non-Stanton players look like prime pieces of trade bait this offseason