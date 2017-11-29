2017 Dodgers review: Andrew Toles

Andrew Toles had a promising start in 2017, but saw his season cut short by an injury in early May.

What went right

Toles made his first opening day roster and started in left field on Apr. 3, going 2-for-5 with a run scored in the Dodgers’ win over the Padres.

The left-handed batter was the busy half of a platoon in left field, starting 19 of the first 31 games of the season. Toles had at least one hit in each of his last eight starts, and hit .375/.405/.600 over his final 11 games of the season. Toles reached base by hit or walk in 16 of his 19 starts.

Through May 9, Toles’ five home runs were one shy of the team lead.

Toles was 3-for-9 with a double and a walk as a pinch hitter.

What went wrong

In trying to protect a no-hitter by Julio Urias in the seventh inning against the Pirates on May 9, Toles suffered a torn ACL in his right knee while attempting to run down a double in the left field corner.

Toles had surgery on May 23 and missed the remainder of the season.

“We expect him ready in spring training. Exactly what that means and what kind of load he can take on in February and March, we’re not sure,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said in early November. “But we’re optimistic he’ll be ready opening day.”

Toles has spent part of November offering glimpses of his offseason workouts after recovering from the surgery.

Back in the cage taking swings. Working hard! Can’t wait to be back on the field in 2018! #dodgers #hardwork A post shared by Andrew Toles (@andrew_toles) on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Getting stronger everyday. Great #workout today @Ready_sweat_go #NoOffseason #dodgers #magnusstrong A post shared by Andrew Toles (@andrew_toles) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

2017 particulars

Age: 25

Stats: .271/.314/.458, 5 HR in 102 PA

Salary: $540,000

Game of the year

Toles was 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run at home in a win over the Phillies on Apr. 30 at Dodger Stadium.

Roster status

Toles has one year, 87 days of major league service time, and has three option years remaining.