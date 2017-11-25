2017 Dodgers review: Chase DeJong

Chase De Jong made his major league debut in 2017, though it didn’t come with the Dodgers.

Coming

The right-hander was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster on Nov. 18, 2016, to protect him from selection in the Rule 5 Draft.

He pitched two scoreless innings in his only appearance for the Dodgers in spring training in 2017, striking out one while allowing a hit on Feb. 27 against the Rockies.

Going

De Jong was traded to the Mariners during spring training, on March 1, for infielder Drew Jackson and pitcher Aneurys Zabala.

His major league debut came on Apr. 5 in just the third game of the season. In a marathon game in Houston, and with the Mariners having already used seven relievers, De Jong was asked to protect a one-run lead in the 13th inning in Houston. In perhaps a harbinger of things to come for his former team in the World Series, De Jong allowed a two-out, three-run home run to George Springer for a walk-off win for the Astros.

2017 particulars

Age: 23

Stats: 6.35 ERA in 7 games, 4 starts, 13 K, 13 BB in 28⅓ IP with Mariners

Salary: pro-rated share of the major league minimum of $535,000, with Seattle

Game of the year

His two-inning appearance in spring training was his only 2017 game with the Dodgers. With the Mariners, De Jong pitched four scoreless innings on Apr. 22 at Oakland.

Roster status

De Jong remains on the Mariners’ 40-man roster. He has 31 days of major league service time and has two option years remaining.