2017 Dodgers review: Chase Utley

A look back at the 2017 season of the most revered player in the Dodgers clubhouse — second baseman Chase Utley.

What went right

Utley had a 63-game stretch from May 9 to Aug. 4 during which he hit .283/.370/.509 with 23 extra-base hits in 201 plate appearances.

He hit .267/.361/.438 with 13 doubles at Dodger Stadium.

Utley started 20 games in May, his most of any month of the season, and hit .314/.402/.571 with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 RBI.

With a double in the eighth inning on July 8 against the Royals, Utley drove in his 1,000th career run.

For players’ weekend in late August, Utley wore a jersey that said “Silver Fox” on the back.

What went wrong

Utley began the season in a 5-for-53 slump, hitting just .098/.207/.118 through May 8.

He hit .167/.286/.375 against left-handed pitchers, but was limited to just 28 plate appearances against southpaws all season.

Utley was involved in one of the oddest player ejections in recent memory. On Aug. 12 against the Padres, Utley asked second base umpire Ramon De Jesus to move for a better sight line, and was ejected.

“We didn’t see eye to eye,” Utley said in the driest of tones after the game. “I’ll learn from it, and hopefully Ramon learns from it, too.”

In the postseason Utley was 0-for-15 with two walks and two hit by pitches. He extended his postseason hitless streak to 15 games and 0-for-30, dating back to Game 5 of the 2016 NLDS.

2017 particulars

Age: 38

Stats: .236/.324/.405, 20 doubles, 8 HR, 6 SB in 127 games

Salary: $2.25 million, including $250,000 in bonuses for playing 100+ games.

Game of the year

Utley reached base four times against the Reds on June 11, with three walks and a home run, scoring twice and driving in two.

Roster status

Utley is a free agent.