2017 Dodgers review: Chris Hatcher
It might be hard to remember since the white-hot intensity of the rage against Pedro Baez was palpable in the second half of 2017, but Chris Hatcher was once the main target for Dodgers fan bullpen angst.
What went right
Through his first 14 appearances Hatcher had 28 strikeouts against only four walks and a 3.43 ERA in 21 innings.
Hatcher inherited seven runners while with the Dodgers, and stranded them all.
What went wrong
In his final 12 appearances with the Dodgers, Hatcher posted a 6.32 ERA in 15⅔ innings, with eight walks and 15 strikeouts.
Opposing batters hit .259/.314/.455 against Hatcher with the Dodgers, his slugging percentage the third-highest allowed on the team among pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched.
Hatcher was out of options with the Dodgers and couldn’t be sent to the minors without getting placed on waivers. His role was reduced to mostly pitching in unimportant situations. Hatcher’s average leverage index was the lowest among all Dodgers relievers in 2017 save for Adam Liberatore, who only pitched 3⅓ innings.
Hatcher was sidelined nearly two months with thoracic inflammation.
After he returned from the disabled list Hatcher was active for two days but didn’t pitch. The Dodgers traded him to the A’s for $500,000 in international bonus slot money on Aug. 15.
2017 particulars
Age: 32
Stats: 4.66 ERA, 4.28 FIP in 36⅔ IP with Dodgers, 43 K, 12 BB
Salary: $1.25 million, of which the Dodgers paid roughly $929,000.
Game of the year
On May 18 against the Marlins, Hatcher entered in the sixth inning with a 5-2 lead and two runners on base with one out. He struck out both batters he faced — J.T. Realmuto and Derek Dietrich — to exit the inning unscathed in what was a 7-2 Dodgers win.
Roster status
Hatcher remains on the Athletics’ 40-man roster.
