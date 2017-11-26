2017 Dodgers review: Chris Heston
Chris Heston was on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for 12 days in 2017.
Coming
The Dodgers claimed the right-hander off waivers from the Mariners on May 26, along with infielder Mike Freeman. Heston was two seasons removed from making 31 starts and pitching a no-hitter for the Giants in 2015.
Heston was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he made one relief appearance. Entering a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning on June 1, he allowed home runs to Brewers minor leaguers Brett Phillips and Yadiel Rivera, suffering the loss in a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Colorado Springs.
Going
The Twins claimed Heston off waivers from the Dodgers on June 7., making room on the 40-man roster for Brock Stewart, who was activated from the 60-day disabled list.
Heston pitched one game out of the bullpen for Minnesota — after making one start and one relief appearance for Seattle — but spent most of the rest of the season with Triple-A Rochester.
2017 particulars
Age: 29
Stats: 3 IP, 3 runs, 1 BB, 4 K in 1 game for OKC
Salary: n/a
Game of the year
Heston just pitched one game in the Dodgers’ organization, so we’ll stick with his April 13 start for Triple-A Tacoma, pitching seven scoreless innings in the second game of a doubleheader against El Paso (Padres), striking out six.
Roster status
Heston is a free agent.
