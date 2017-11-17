2017 Dodgers review: Curtis Granderson
The Dodgers added traded for an experienced veteran in Curtis Granderson in August, but things didn’t work out as they hoped.
What went right
Granderson was a surprise acquisition on Aug. 18, with the team adding outfield depth when Joc Pederson was in the midst of a 2-for-41 slump. Jacob Rhame was sent to the Mets in return.
Granderson hit three home runs in his first six games as a Dodger.
Among Dodgers with at least 100 plate appearances, Granderson’s 13.6% walk rate was third on the team.
What went wrong
Quite simply, Granderson didn’t hit with the Dodgers, and was given every opportunity to do so. He hit .161/.288/.366 with seven home runs in 36 games during the regular season. He started 31 of 42 games with the Dodgers, including 30 of 34 games against right-handed pitchers.
His strength is hitting right-handers, but with the Dodgers he hit just .171/.304/.381 against them, after hitting .230/.349/.504 against them with New York.
Granderson was 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts in six postseason games with the Dodgers, including four strikeouts in four at-bats in Game 4 of the NLCS. His final at-bat that game was his final at-bat as a Dodger this season, and was emblematic of his struggles. Granderson struck out but was given new life when umpires conferred and decided that he foul tipped the ball, much to Joe Maddon’s chagrin. The Cubs manager was ejected during a delay in the game that lasted several minutes, during which the overwhelming thought on Twitter was that Granderson was just going to strike out on the next pitch anyway.
He did.
Granderson was left off the Dodgers’ World Series roster.
2017 particulars
Age: 36
Stats: .161/.288/.366, 7 HR, 18 BB in 132 PA
Salary: roughly $3.6 million during this time with the Dodgers, of which the Mets paid an unknown amount.
Game of the year
In his third game with the Dodgers, Granderson was 2-for-5 with grand slam against the Pirates, on the day of the solar eclipse. It was his only multi-hit game with the Dodgers.
Roster status
Granderson is a free agent.
