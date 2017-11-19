2017 Dodgers review: Darin Ruf
2017 Dodgers review: Darin Ruf
Darin Ruf didn’t play for the Dodgers in 2017, but he did spend a little over three months on the club’s 40-man roster.
Coming
Ruf was acquired from the Phillies on Nov. 11, 2016 along with Darnell Sweeney for Howie Kendrick, who fell out of favor in Los Angeles.
Ruf was with the team long enough to take part in the community caravan in January.
Going
Ruf heading into 2017 was two weeks shy of qualifying for Super Two status, which would have given him a raise through salary arbitration. He found a better deal in Korea, signing with the Samsung Lions for $1.1 million after the Dodgers sold his rights on Feb. 18.
The first baseman and outfielder, though he hit .299/.379/.542 against left-handers in his career, didn’t have much roster flexibility, as he was limited defensively to the corners and was out of minor league options.
Ruf flourished with Samsung, hitting 31 home runs in 134 games.
2017 particulars
Age: 30
Stats: .315/.396/.569, 31 HR, 38 doubles, 124 RBI in KBO
Salary: $1.1 million
Game of the year
Ruf went 5-for-5 with a home run and 6 RBI on Sept. 12 for Samsung.
Samsung's Darin Ruf went 5-5 with 1 home run and 6 RBI in the win over Hanwha https://t.co/BVwuI9X9T1— Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) September 13, 2017
Roster status
It is unknown whether or not Ruf will return to the United States or stay in the KBO for 2018. But in terms of his status with the Dodgers, he is an old friend.
