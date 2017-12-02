2017 Dodgers review: Jordan Jankowski

Jordan Jankowski spent 13 days on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in 2017.

Coming

The right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Astros on Aug. 20, and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Jankowski pitched in four games for OKC, including three scoreless, hitless outings.

He made his major league debut earlier in the season for Houston, which included a wonderfully emotional reaction in the stands from his wife, who is also named Jordan.

Going

In his final relief appearance of the season Janskowski allowed three walks, a double and a single to his five batters faced, allowing four runs.

The Dodgers designated Jankowski for assignment on Sept. 2, removing him from the 40-man roster. He was sent outright to the minors five days later.

2017 particulars

Age: 28

Stats: 12.00 ERA in 4 games for Triple-A OKC, 3 IP, 5 BB, 2 K

Salary: n/a

Game of the year

Jankowski retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless inning on Aug. 28 against New Orleans (a Marlins affiliate), earning a save.

Roster status

Jankowski remains in the organization, just not on the 40-man roster.