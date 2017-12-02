2017 Dodgers review: Jordan Jankowski
2017 Dodgers review: Jordan Jankowski
Jordan Jankowski spent 13 days on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in 2017.
Coming
The right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Astros on Aug. 20, and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Jankowski pitched in four games for OKC, including three scoreless, hitless outings.
He made his major league debut earlier in the season for Houston, which included a wonderfully emotional reaction in the stands from his wife, who is also named Jordan.
Going
In his final relief appearance of the season Janskowski allowed three walks, a double and a single to his five batters faced, allowing four runs.
The Dodgers designated Jankowski for assignment on Sept. 2, removing him from the 40-man roster. He was sent outright to the minors five days later.
2017 particulars
Age: 28
Stats: 12.00 ERA in 4 games for Triple-A OKC, 3 IP, 5 BB, 2 K
Salary: n/a
Game of the year
Jankowski retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless inning on Aug. 28 against New Orleans (a Marlins affiliate), earning a save.
Roster status
Jankowski remains in the organization, just not on the 40-man roster.
-
Ohtani posted
Ohtani will have an MLB team by Dec. 23
-
Cardinals trade Aledmys Diaz to Jays
Diaz finished in the top five of NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2016
-
Non-tender deadline: Nine names to know
From Matt Adams to Drew Smyly and everyone in between
-
Report: Boone to be Yankees manager
Boone has never coached or managed before
-
Report: Cards meet with Stanton's reps
The Cardinals have been rumored to have interest in Stanton all winter
-
Beltran, Thomson out of Yankees race
Aaron Boone or Hensley Meulens will be named the next Yankees skipper