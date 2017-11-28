2017 Dodgers review: Josh Fields

Josh Fields was a trusted middle relief option for the Dodgers in his first full season with the team.

What went right

Opposing batters hit just .194/.251/.379 against Fields, the seventh-best OPS allowed by the 21 Dodgers pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched.

Fields had an 0.84 ERA through May, with 26 strikeouts and just four walks in his first 21 games. He has 11 strikeouts and just one walk in September.

Right-handed batters hit just .169/.224/.306 against Fields, with a 29.9% strikeout rate.

Fields tied for second on the team with two saves, one of eight different Dodgers to record a save in 2017. His 57 appearances ranked fourth on the team.

What went wrong

Fields tied for the lead among Dodgers relievers with 10 home runs allowed, including five in a five-appearance stretch from June 3-18.

He spent 10 days on the disabled list with a lower back strain in August and September.

Fields faced just three batters in his only World Series appearance and didn’t retire a single one. He allowed two home runs and a double in the 10th inning of Game 2 against the Astros.

Of note

Fields was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City four times in 2017 but returned early after each of the first three times, replacing an injured player.

2017 particulars

Age: 31

Stats: 2.84 ERA, 4.18 FIP in 57 games; 60 K, 15 BB in 57 IP

Salary: $1.05 million

Game of the year

Fields entered the Dodgers’ May 28 game against the Cubs with a two-run lead and the tying runs in scoring position in the fifth inning. He struck out Javier Baez and Kris Bryant to end the threat, then tacked on another perfect inning and earned the win in relief.

Roster stats

Fields has four years, 83 days of service time and is eligible for salary arbitration for the second time this winter. The right-hander is out of options.