2017 Dodgers review: Kiké Hernandez
2017 Dodgers review: Kiké Hernandez
Kiké Hernandez had a bounceback season in 2017, one that culminated a signature performance that earned him a place in Dodgers franchise lore.
What went right
After struggling mightily in 2016, Hernandez was a solid contributor this season. He abused left-handed pitchers, hitting .270/.367/.579 against southpaws with 25 extra-base hits (10 home runs, 13 doubles, two triples) in 177 plate appearances, a 145 wRC+.
Hernandez continued to provide major versatility, starting at least two games at every infield and every outfield position in 2017. The only positions he didn’t play were pitcher and catcher.
“I know that Andrew [Friedman] and our guys are really big on players that you can sort of move around the diamond. And I think the players enjoy that, too,” manager Dave Roberts said during the World Series. “You start at short, then you go to the outfield. Or any of our guys, you might not start but you can finish a game playing and vice versa.”
Hernandez was tied for third on the team with 140 games played.
In three seasons with the Dodgers, Hernandez has played at least 20 games at third base, shortstop, second base, center field, left field and right field — one of just four Dodgers ever to do so — and at least 40 games at the latter five positions.
Hernandez was 8-for-25 with five walks in the postseason, hitting .320/.452/.720. His highlight was hitting three home runs and driving in seven, both tying postseason records in the Dodgers’ pennant-clinching win over the Cubs in Game 5 of the NLCS.
What went wrong
Hernandez hit under .200 in three straight months, batting .178/.290/.362 from June through August.
He batted just .159/.244/.255 with one home run in 165 plate appearances against right-handed pitchers.
2017 particulars
Age: 25
Stats: .215/.308/.421, 11 HR, 24 doubles in 342 PA
Salary: $555,000
Game of the year
Hernandez led off the second inning of Game 5 of the NLCS with a solo home run against Jose Quintana, then put the game away with a grand slam against Hector Rondon in the third to make it 7-0. After a walk in the seventh inning, Hernandez hit a two-run shot in the ninth to cap a career night with three home runs and seven RBI in the 11-1 victory as the Dodgers clinched their first pennant in 29 years.
Roster status
With three years, 54 days of service time, Hernandez is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this winter. He has one option year remaining, having used options in 2014 and 2015.
-
Report: Giants meeting with Stanton reps
Are Marlins-Giants trade talks in the final stages?
-
Angels GM confirms interest in Ohtani
Halos GM Billy Eppler said the cap space acquired in Thursday's trade is meant to use to pursue...
-
Report: Mets interested in Bruce reunion
The former Met could help out at first base and in the outfield
-
J-Lo endorses A-Rod as Yankees skipper
Jenny From The Block thinks her boyfriend would make a fine skipper for the Yankees
-
Ranking the top free agent 3Bs
It's a top-heavy class for any team seeking a starting-caliber third baseman
-
Petit, Boxberger, Johnson join new teams
The A's added Yusmeiro Petit, the Diamondbacks grabbed Brad Boxberger, and the Angels lassoed...